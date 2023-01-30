The highly anticipated "Call of Duty: Warzone 2" Season 2 is expected to be a bit delayed. However, that's not stopping fans from learning what they can about the game's second season. For instance, there are speculations that the new season could see the return of Caldera, Verdansk, or Blackout map.

Since "Call of Duty: Warzone 2" was released on November 14, 2022, there's only one map, Al Mazrah, available in the game. Now, various rumours and speculations are saying that the second season could be bringing in a new map.

These speculations are based on a new Warzone 2 survey by Activision. On January 27, 2023, the survey appears to be hinting that one of Call of Duty's historic Battle Royale maps might be introduced in the game's second season.

"Which of the following would you prefer for the next Warzone big map? Please rank your top three," Activision's survey asked Warzone 2 players, according to Dexerto.

The survey allows players to ask for an all-new map, but they can also opt to choose any of the preceding Warzone environments such as Verdansk '84, Caldera, or original Verdansk. They can even choose Black Ops 4's Blackout map as it is one of the options.

Of course, the survey does not actually confirm that Season 2 will be introducing a new map to "Call of Duty: Warzone 2." It does, however, show Activision's willingness to listen to player feedback and even bring back previous maps.

A number of changes in "Warzone 2" has been criticized and the second season's adjustments will likely attempt to return it to what made the previous game so popular. For instance, Gulag will revert to 1v1, and major looting changes will bring it to what the first WZ had to offer. Bringing in the Verdansk or Caldera map in Seasons 2 is another huge step in that direction.