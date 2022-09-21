Queen Consort Camilla was seen seemingly looking unimpressed with Princess Charlotte when they took part in the procession at Wellington Arch on Monday, Sept. 19 for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children behaved remarkably well during the funeral service at Westminster Abbey. They joined in the singing and even walked behind Her Majesty's coffin as it was taken inside the church.

But being young, they are expected to get into a few antics especially when bored. At one point during the procession at Wellington, the siblings seemed to engage in a little playfighting. Prince George appeared to pinch his younger sister, according to lip reader Jeremy Freeman.

Princess Charlotte looked around to check the situation and stared at his brother. She then turned back to the camera and said "Ow." Meghan Markle smiled at the princess when she saw her looking back, but Camilla reportedly appeared less amused.

Freeman told the Daily Star that the 76-year-old appeared frustrated at the two young royals' antics. She frowned, turned to Kate Middleton, and said, "Take her" while pointing at her daughter.

The exchange was captured on TV and caught by viewers who pointed at the siblings' "disagreement." One commented on Twitter, "Looks like Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a small disagreement. Look at The Queen Consort, Camilla."

It looks like Prince George did something to princess Charlotte she turns around and George moves over it does look like Megan does have a smile on her face but then it looks like Carmela got on to Charlotte and she said ow — Heartland,Virgin River, Chesapeake Shores, The Res (@Jennife54543470) September 19, 2022

Another wrote, "If you watch, you can see Prince George step behind Camilla and reach towards Charlotte. He either poked her or pulled a strand of hair which is why she turned around and said ow!" A third said, "I think George poked or pinched her. Watch him snap back to attention real fast."

During Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, lip readers also guessed that Princess Charlotte reminded her brother to bow when the coffin passes by. He simply nodded in acknowledgment.

George looks like he is so used to Charlotte’s bossy mouth (which I can relate to) that he just nods and moves on. I think he knew to bow since he had done so already. #queensfuneral #PrinceGeorge #PrincessCharlotte https://t.co/1LGhtLLqqn — Lilliana Turnee (@Ladd7Lily) September 19, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 and was buried in the royal vault, along with her husband, Prince Philip, who died at 99 in April 2021. Her funeral saw royal family members and political leaders gather to pay their final respects. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were believed to be the youngest royal family members to walk behind Her Majesty's coffin alongside their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton.