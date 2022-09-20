Prince William and Kate Middleton have been criticised over their decision to allow their young children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during the funeral procession at Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19.

Prince George, 9, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, 7, were the youngest members of the British royal family to walk behind the casket. They marched alongside their parents and walked ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the coffin was brought into the church.

Inside @wabbey Prince George 9, and Princess Charlotte 7, walk behind the coffin their great-grandmother (GanGan).

They walk between William & Kate and Harry & Meghan.

However, their role in the funeral has shocked netizens who thought they were too young. One wrote on Twitter, "I think it is totally fine for them to attend the funeral, but for them to walk behind the coffin in the funeral march with the eyes of the world on them might be too much."

Another added, "I see that George and Charlotte were allowed to walk behind their gran's coffin. Disappointed in both William and Kate for even allowing that. Far too young."

While another chimed in, "Completely agree! Did they learn nothing from William and Harry's experience? It's not so much the walking behind the coffin but that it's in front of millions and presumably there will be no arm of comfort around them." A fourth wrote, "Too young. Look at the damage it did to Harry who hasn't forgotten how he had to walk behind his mother's coffin at a young age."

Prince William, talking about walking behind Princess Diana's coffin, had admitted that "it was one of the hardest things" he has ever done. Meanwhile, Prince Harry had said that he does not "think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances."

However, there were also those who defended the Prince and Princess of Wales' decision to let their children walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at the funeral service. One wrote as quoted by Entertainment Daily, "Disagree. They were close. It's their Granny not their parent and it's really important to allow children to participate and grieve in the way they want."

Meanwhile, others reasoned that the children are now second and third in line to the British throne behind their father so they should be there. It is said that Prince William and Kate Middleton thought "long and hard" before deciding if Prince George and Princess Charlotte should join the funeral procession at Westminster Abbey. Their third child, Prince Louis, 4, was not at the service.