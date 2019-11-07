Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been going through tumultuous times as they deal with intense media scrutiny supposedly impacting their mental health. They have been subjected to backlash on various occasions in the past few months, especially after the release of ITV documentary "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey." Nevertheless, they do have a strong support system from an important person in the royal British family.

According to Vanity Fair, Camila Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, has been a "pillar of support" to the family-of-three particularly when they were lashed out for their statements in the documentary. A royal source reveals that Camila was "surprised" to see the documentary and learn how the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex were suffering. It is made clear that she had no clue of the couple's struggles until she saw the documentary. As per the royal insider, Prince Charles' wife wants everyone to be "happy."

"Her mantra is to carry on and keep smiling. She doesn't want to see anyone struggling and she is fond of Meghan and she could be a very good ally too," the source said.

The Duchess of Cornwall is reportedly known for maintaining a safe distance from family politics. She rarely intervenes in Harry and William's lives. However, she is respected in the palace for her sympathetic and genuine nature, which according to the royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith puts her in a good position to help and advise Meghan.

Camilla, who married Charles in 2005, underwent something similar to that of Meghan.

"At one stage, no one was more beleaguered by the tabloids than Camilla, but she was shrewd enough to know that antagonism would get her nowhere," says Smith as quoted by the publication.

It is said that the Duchess of Sussex can learn a lot from Camilla's experience in handling media and dealing with the stress of living a life in the public eye.

Meanwhile, Hello reveals that Harry and Meghan will be joining Camilla for their first-ever joint public engagement. To celebrate Remembrance Day, the trio is visiting the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, November 7.

The three members of the British royal family will be laying cross of Remembrance each before the Last Post sounds. It will be followed by a two-minute silence. They will also be visiting the memorial plots for regimental and other associations and interacting with war veterans from all the Armed Forces. Later in the day, they will be joining Queen Elizabeth and Charles for the celebration of the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.