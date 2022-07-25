Palace insiders are contesting a recent claim by author Tom Bower that Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is the royal racist referred to by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their Oprah interview.

In their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that there were concerns raised over how dark their children will be during the early days of their relationship. The 37-year-old said it was an "awkward" conversation and one he is not willing to talk about. They also refused to reveal the identity of the senior royal. But they confirmed afterwards that it was neither Prince Philip nor Queen Elizabeth II.

But according to Bower in his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors," Camilla joked about the couple's children. She had allegedly said during a conversation with the Duke of Sussex that it would be funny if his children with the former "Suits" star have "ginger Afro hair."

At first, Prince Harry "laughed" at the suggestion but his reaction changed to fury after he relayed the conversation to Meghan Markle. However, sources refuted Bower's claim that Camilla is "racist."

"Camilla is not racist — I can tell you categorically she is not the royal who Harry and Meghan were talking about," one insider told Page Six.

Another palace insider acknowledged that Prince Harry may not be a fan of his stepmother. But this does not have anything to do with the Duchess of Cornwall being racist.

The source said, "Yes, Harry may not love Camilla, but that goes back years — way before he met Meghan and their marriage. And that has nothing to do with any alleged racism."

In his book, Bower asserted that it was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with Camilla and her alleged racism that further prompted them to leave the Firm. He wrote, "The Sussexes' suspicion that the Duchess of Cornwall had made racist comments about Archie had fueled their fearsome denunciation of the entire royal family."

Camilla has yet to respond to Bower's claims over the alleged racist joke she made about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's then-unborn children. Meanwhile, Prince William has since told reporters that they are "very much not a racist family."