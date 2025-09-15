A viral video earlier this year claimed a US Hellfire missile had targeted a UAP during a military operation. That clip sparked global debate and was even raised in US Congress.

Now, new footage from China has reignited the controversy and raised fresh questions about what exactly is being seen in the skies.

Over the weekend, residents in Shandong Province captured dramatic footage of a glowing object streaking across the night sky.

Moments later, another light appeared to shoot upward from the ground and struck the orb, triggering a massive explosion that lit up the horizon.

The sighting has sparked intense speculation: was this a UFO, a meteor, or a secret missile test?

China Allegedly Shoots Down UAP

According to The Economic Times, the incident unfolded above the eastern cities of Weifang and Rizhao. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a radiant orb racing across the sky before a second object intercepted it. A blinding flash followed, leading many to believe some kind of missile had been launched from the ground.

Local media described strong reactions from residents who felt the impact. World Journal reported that people heard two thunderous bangs, while others said their windows rattled from vibrations.

Mirror Weekly added that some nearby communities even smelled smoke drifting in the air after the detonation.

Clips of the incident soon spread across Chinese social media platforms and international networks.

One post on X claimed: 'China yesterday successfully intercepted a meteor that was going to crash into Shandong Province.'

Others, however, wondered aloud whether the spectacular display was less about planetary defence and more about testing advanced weapons systems.

UFO or Missile Test?

According to MS News, experts and online analysts offered differing interpretations of the footage. Some suggested the event looked remarkably like a missile intercept exercise, rather than an alien encounter.

World Journal highlighted analysis that the glowing orb could have been a simulated target missile, with the second light functioning as the interceptor.

Military observers argued that if China's defence systems had indeed demonstrated such precision, it would signal significant advances in terminal anti-missile technology.

Still, official explanations remain elusive.Over the weekend, the Weifang Emergency Management Bureau said it had not received any reports of an aerial interception.

Authorities have so far neither confirmed nor denied whether the object was a UFO, a meteor, or part of weapons testing. The lack of clarity has only fuelled public debate.

Other UFO Sightings in Fujian Province

Adding to the mystery, strange sightings were also reported in Fujian Province on the same evening. Residents described unusual lights moving across the night sky.

Reports noted that the timing of these events has fuelled speculation of coordinated military activities across eastern China. Others have suggested that the simultaneous appearances point towards broader UAP activity in the region.

China UFO Incident Follows US Hellfire Video

The Shandong case comes just months after another controversial episode in the United States. Earlier in 2025, a resurfaced video appeared to show a US MQ-9 Reaper drone firing a Hellfire missile at a UAP.

That recording, which quickly went viral, was later presented in Congress as part of ongoing investigations into unidentified aerial phenomena.

Lawmakers in Washington questioned whether US forces had engaged aerial objects without disclosure to the public.

The Chinese incident, arriving so soon after that debate, has intensified global speculation about whether militaries are encountering unexplained aerial objects more frequently than officials admit.

Whether the Shandong incident reveals a genuine UFO, a meteor interception, or an advanced missile test remains uncertain.

For now, the footage continues to circulate widely, drawing attention to the secrecy of military programs and the enduring mystery of unidentified aerial events.