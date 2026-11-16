Canada is preparing tougher airport security measures as a Montreal businessman promotes a tamper-evident baggage tag designed to reveal interference, following an alleged drug-smuggling scheme that has left unsuspecting travellers detained abroad.

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon told CTV News' investigative programme W5 that the government wants stronger security-clearance requirements and tighter controls on access to secure airport areas, Toronto Life reported on 13 November 2026.

Meanwhile, CTV News reported on 15 November that Bill Drori, who runs Montreal-based company Tamperguard, had demonstrated a prototype tag designed to reveal interference and prevent it from being reused once removed.

Broader Transportation Security Checks

MacKinnon said the government intends to use Bill C-39, the Building Canada Strong Act, to strengthen security-clearance standards and restrict access to areas where baggage-tag switching could take place, according to Toronto Life.

The proposed changes would broaden transportation security-clearance assessments, including consideration of potential links to organised crime. Government background material says the legislation would expand clearance powers, improve information sharing and strengthen enforcement.

The bill remains under consideration by a House of Commons committee, according to Parliament's legislative tracker. It has not become law, and Transport Canada says existing clearance arrangements remain in place pending further consultation and regulations.

A Tag That Shows When It Has Been Removed

Drori developed his prototype a decade ago and demonstrated it to W5, CTV News reported. According to the developer, removing the tag causes it to display a 'VOID' message and renders its adhesive unusable, preventing it from being attached to another suitcase.

He presented the technology as a cheaper and simpler response than legislation. Tamperguard already produces tamper-evident tape used for police evidence and bags containing airport duty-free purchases.

Drori told CTV News that Canadian and American officials had previously welcomed the idea, but nobody had taken responsibility for advancing it.

After W5 aired its original documentary in May, he said he emailed MacKinnon's office but received no reply. He did, however, receive an email from someone on the security team at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA).

The GTAA operates Toronto Pearson International Airport. When W5 asked MacKinnon about Drori's technology, the minister said he was willing to learn more.

How Passengers' Names End Up on Drug Shipments

W5 first exposed the alleged scheme in its May documentary, Trafficked: The Airport Conspiracy. Its investigation has since identified more than two dozen cases, almost all involving journeys originating at Pearson, according to CTV News.

In the alleged scheme described by the channel, an airport employee removes a legitimate passenger's baggage tag and transfers it to a suitcase containing drugs. An accomplice then attempts to collect that suitcase at its destination.

If authorities intercept the drugs, the baggage tag links the shipment to the unsuspecting traveller, who may then have to explain why a suitcase bearing their identifying details contains illegal substances.

Eleven Canadians Seek Compensation

Eleven Canadians who say they were victims of baggage-tag switching at Pearson are seeking compensation through legal action, Toronto Life reported. All were reportedly detained after arriving at their destinations when authorities discovered substantial quantities of drugs in luggage carrying their identification.

The claimants maintain that they did not pack the drugs.

The reporting also raised questions about airport staff access and exit checks. A long-serving Pearson employee told W5 in May that he could leave work through the terminal and travel towards the staff car park without anyone checking him, according to Toronto Life.

'Nobody checks you,' he said.