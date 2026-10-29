Owens criticised Kirk's school outreach in a series of posts on X, questioning the involvement of school administrators in organising events for younger students.

'Erika Kirk is being protested at Middle Schools because she is forcing "school assembly" events via the administration. I cannot stress enough how creepy this is,' Owens wrote.

She also argued that Charlie Kirk had favoured student-led political engagement, with young people voluntarily creating clubs, inviting speakers and persuading others through ideas.

'It was never Charlie's vision to force politics on middle schoolers via principals and administrations,' Owens wrote, before adding: 'Leave underaged kids alone.'

Owens also criticised Turning Point USA's response to the demonstration, accusing the organisation's executives of presenting the protests as a political victory.

Erika Kirk is being protested at Middle Schools because she is forcing “school assembly” events via the administration.

I cannot stress enough how creepy this is.

It was never Charlie’s vision to force politics on middle schoolers via principals and administrations.

It was his… https://t.co/ZHDZH5m6t0 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 28, 2026

She claimed that parents had contacted news outlets to object to the visit and raise safety concerns. Separately, some parents reportedly questioned the school's decision to host Kirk and its security arrangements.

Owens went further by writing that the situation 'looks and feels predatory'. The remark reflected her opinion of Turning Point USA's approach to school outreach and was not an independently established finding of misconduct by Kirk.

And what’s even more embarrassing is TPUSA execs trying to spin and highlight these protests as though they are owning the left.



Bro. These kids are 11-13 years old. Their parents are writing to local newspapers saying they don’t want you in front of their children and they are… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 28, 2026

What Happened Outside Fayetteville Christian School?

The demonstration took place as Kirk visited Fayetteville Christian School in North Carolina on 28 October 2026 to speak with students about civic engagement.

About a dozen protesters gathered outside the private school to criticise the decision to host Kirk and raise concerns about the potential influence of her message on students.

Demonstrators displayed signs criticising the visit and the use of religion in politics. Some protesters also questioned the school's receipt of public funds through North Carolina's Opportunity Scholarship programme, arguing that the funding made the visit a matter of public concern.

Lindsey Knapp, of the Fayetteville Resistance Coalition, said students had not been given an opportunity to decide whether they wanted Kirk as a guest speaker.

The school described the programme as a special chapel service focused on civic engagement and the responsibility of citizens to remain informed and involved in their communities.

The school did not allow reporters to record the event and reportedly did not respond to questions about its decision to host Kirk.

The school later informed families that attendance was optional. Available reporting does not establish that students were compelled to attend, meaning Owens' claim that Kirk was forcing political assemblies remains her allegation rather than a verified account of the arrangements.

Is Erika Kirk Continuing Charlie Kirk's Political Legacy?

The visit comes as Turning Point USA continues its youth outreach following the fatal shooting of co-founder Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025.

Erika Kirk subsequently became CEO and board chair of Turning Point USA, taking leadership of the organisation following her husband's death.

The school visit has prompted disagreement over political outreach in educational settings. Protesters questioned the school's decision to host Kirk, while the school described the event as a chapel service focused on civic engagement.

Owens has challenged Turning Point USA's approach to student engagement, arguing that political outreach should respect parents' concerns and avoid imposing political activities on minors.

Her comments have added to the debate over the role of political organisations in schools and the extent to which parents should be consulted about guest speakers.

Owens' claims about compulsory political assemblies remain allegations, while the school's statement that attendance was optional provides important context for understanding the dispute.