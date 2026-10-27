A screenshot claiming Donald Trump had declared every Republican a winner in the 2026 US midterm elections has been debunked as fake, after a fact-check traced it to a Facebook page that labels its content as satire or parody.

The image, which circulated widely online, purported to show a Truth Social post in which Trump allegedly announced that Republicans had swept all 50 states before voting had finished. It also appeared to threaten challenges to Democratic victories and warned the US Supreme Court to prepare for a fight.

But there is no evidence Trump published such a declaration on his official social media accounts, according to a fact-check by MEAWW, which linked the screenshot to the Facebook page 'Branson Area Breaking News'. The account describes its content as 'satire or parody'.

Fake Trump Midterm Post Claims Republicans Won Everything

The viral image purported to show Trump asking why anyone was 'wasting time counting ballots' when Republicans had supposedly already won the 2026 midterms in a historic landslide.

It went even further, claiming every Republican candidate had won, including those running for the Senate, House of Representatives and state governorships.

The supposed statement also threatened immediate challenges to any Democratic victories, claiming Trump had already put the US Supreme Court 'on notice'. It ended with a boast about the biggest midterm victory in American history.

Trump is already declaring a COMPLETE REPUBLICAN SWEEP of the 2026 midterms — before the votes have even been counted! Now he’s saying ANY Democratic victory should be challenged and putting the Supreme Court on notice. Is this seriously where we’re at in America?! pic.twitter.com/rndlVkUV16 — Slem (@slem63) October 26, 2026

The language was dramatic, the claims sweeping and the timing politically sensitive. But searches of Trump's official Truth Social account and archived records of his posts found no matching declaration, according to the MEAWW fact-check.

The investigation traced the screenshot to the Facebook parody account. It did not establish who created the image, who first circulated it, or whether everyone who shared it understood that it was satire.

Trump's Real Midterm Message Tells a Different Story

The fabricated declaration stands in contrast to Trump's documented remarks about the election challenge facing Republicans.

During an interview with News9 Oklahoma City journalist Haley Hetrick in October, Trump acknowledged the historical difficulty presidents face during midterm elections.

'Typically, a president, Republican or Democrat, doesn't win the midterms. We're going to try and change that around,' he said, according to the published interview transcript.

Trump also urged voters to turn out as though he were personally on the ballot. He defended his administration's economic record, claiming Republicans had delivered 'the largest tax cuts in history' and accusing Democrats of seeking 'the biggest increase in taxes in the history of our country'.

Those are his recorded campaign remarks. The supposed announcement that every Republican had already won is a separate claim, and the available evidence does not authenticate it.

Why the Fake Truth Social Post Matters Before Election Day

The 2026 US midterm elections are scheduled for 3 November, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats up for election.

With control of Congress at stake, a screenshot claiming the results are already settled can add confusion to an already heated political contest. The fake post's language about ballot counting and challenging Democratic victories makes it particularly sensitive, even though there is no evidence in the cited fact-check that it changed voter behaviour or affected election administration.

Nor has the investigation established the precise path the image took across social media or the intentions of everyone who shared it.

What has been established is more straightforward: the screenshot could not be matched to an authentic Trump post and was traced to a Facebook account that identifies itself as satirical.

The episode highlights that a convincing screenshot is not proof of a genuine statement. Before sharing a high-profile political claim, readers are advised to check the original account and look for reliable reporting that independently confirms it.

With Election Day approaching, the documented story is not that Trump declared a Republican sweep before the votes were counted. It is that a fabricated declaration made that claim in his name, and the evidence points to parody rather than an authentic presidential post.