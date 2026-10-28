Tennessee state Sen Brent Taylor, the Republican candidate in the 9th Congressional District, has confirmed sending unsolicited nude photos one week before Election Day.

The Memphis lawmaker told Action News 5 on Tuesday that the photos involved one woman. He described them as 'youthful indiscretions'.

His comments followed a report in the Nashville Scene on Tuesday, which cited multiple sources saying people had received or seen unsolicited nude photos from Taylor. One individual told the paper they received a photo as recently as 2021, when he was 53.

Taylor has served in the state Senate since 2023 and is seeking re-election there while also running for Congress.

What Brent Taylor Has Said

Taylor addressed the report publicly. In comments to the Nashville Scene, he acknowledged sending the photos and referred to them as part of his past.

'Whatever story you think you've got, my wife is well aware of and we've worked through it a long time ago,' he said. 'My God and my wife have forgiven me, and I would consider everyone else doing the same.'

In a later statement, Taylor said he was 'willing to acknowledge my past indiscretion'. He said his concern was that his wife must now revisit something the couple had moved on from years ago.

Taylor also linked the issue to the campaign. He said voters care more about grocery and petrol prices than about 'this type of past nonsense'. He described the race as a choice between 'Competence Over Chaos' and his Democratic opponent, whom he called a 'Democrat Socialist'.

He said the timing of the story indicated who the frontrunner is with seven days remaining before the election.

Pearson Responds to Brent Taylor

Taylor's opponent, state Rep Justin Pearson (D-Memphis), sent Action News 5 a statement criticising Taylor's conduct. 'Men of faith,' he wrote, married and in their fifties and holding public office, 'have no business sending unsolicited nude photos to women'.

Pearson said Taylor, who is endorsed by Donald Trump, admitted sending the photos to 'multiple women'. Taylor told Action News 5 the photos involved one woman. The number of recipients is a point of dispute between the two accounts.

Pearson also described the 'youthful indiscretion' label as a 'ridiculous and dangerous mischaracterization' of what he called predatory behaviour. He said Taylor has been married for 30 years, professes Christian values and has held government office since 1995. Those details were included in Pearson's statement.

'Career politicians like him have been abusing their power and getting away with it for far too long,' Pearson said.

Brent Taylor and the Final Week

The 9th District contest also includes independents Dennis Clark and Michelle Head. Pearson and Taylor each won their party nominations in August, according to Action News 5. Voters are due to go to the polls in one week.

The Nashville Scene's original report is based on unnamed sources, and no recipient has been identified publicly. No evidence beyond Taylor's own admission has been independently confirmed in the reporting cited here.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the wider claims, and the extent of the conduct remains in dispute.