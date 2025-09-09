In a rare slip, Banksy may have inadvertently revealed his name as 'Robbie', fuelling fresh speculation about the identity of the notorious street artist.

For decades, the world has been enthralled by Banksy's anonymous persona, a cornerstone of his mystique. His stencilled art, laced with political satire and poignant social commentary, appears with little warning on walls across the globe. Yet even as his artworks command eye-watering sums at auction, the man behind the pseudonym has managed to remain concealed. The veil may now be lifting.

Anonymity at the Heart of the Brand

Banksy, active since the 1990s, remains pseudonymous — his identity unconfirmed, albeit the subject of endless speculation.

A prominent theory points to Robin Gunningham, a resident of Bristol born circa 1974. A 2008 investigation in the Mail on Sunday named Gunningham, and in 2016, researchers at Queen Mary University of London used geographic profiling, a technique from criminology, to map patterns of Banksy's murals alongside Gunningham's known haunts, strengthening the hypothesis.

Yet no legal document, self-admission, or confirmation from Banksy himself has ever materialised. The artist's anonymity has become an integral part of his aura, arguably more valuable than any revelation of his identity.

A Slipped Name: 'Robbie' Resurfaces

The latest twist emerges from a newly surfaced BBC interview from 2003 in which Banksy responds to a question about whether his real name might be 'Robert Banks' by saying, simply, 'It's Robbie'.

This fleeting statement, once buried, has returned to the limelight — prompting objections that any such revelation, however minor, chips away at the carefully constructed mystique that surrounds his art.

Critics argue that unmasking might deflate the spectacle that enshrouds his work. Still, for many, it's tantalising ammunition in the decades-long quest to know who Banksy really is.

Why the Speculation Persists

Multiple candidates have surfaced besides Gunningham. Robert '3D' Del Naja of Massive Attack has long been rumoured to be Banksy, owing to both his graffiti past and cryptic overlaps of timing when new murals appear and when the band tours.

Neil Buchanan, former presenter of Art Attack, was another suspect. Digital sleuths noted stylistic echoes; he vigorously denied the claim via his publicist.

Other theories have ranged from speculative typos linking Jamie Hewlett (co-creator of Gorillaz) to Banksy via corporate filings, to conspiratorial notions that Banksy is a collective rather than a single person.

The High Court Mural: A Reminder of His Power

Meanwhile, Banksy's recent public intervention at the Royal Courts of Justice confirms that, regardless of identity speculation, his artwork continues to provoke and matter. On 8 September 2025, a new mural appeared depicting a judge striking an unarmed protester with a gavel. It appeared to reference the arrest of almost 900 demonstrators protesting the ban of Palestine Action, drawing sharp criticism of state suppression of dissent.

The mural was swiftly covered and is slated for removal, with heritage and legal concerns invoked by authorities.

Banksy’s new artwork at the Royal Courts of Justice is a judge striking a protester with his gavel with the CCTV turned away.



They've already hidden it. pic.twitter.com/Z8mxuBCAdB — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 8, 2025

The resurfaced utterance, 'It's Robbie', is the most personal clue we've had from Banksy himself. Whether it is genuine, facetious, or part of a broader ruse remains unknown. But it offers fertile ground for renewed debate.

In identity and anonymity alike, Banksy remains as potent and perplexing as ever.