Cara Delevingne and Halsey are reportedly secretly 'hooking up' amid lockdown in Los Angeles. This news comes just months after their exes, G-Eazy and Ashley Benson, began dating each other.

It is believed that British model and actress Cara Delevingne and Halsey – whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, have found comfort in each other after their exes fell in love.

"Cara has been hooking up with Halsey in the last few weeks and they've been having a laugh together. It's all very casual and just a bit of fun. Neither of them are particularly keen to be tied down and they're fine about seeing other people. They're usually so busy and flying around the world, but as they've been stuck in LA in recent months, it's given them a chance to see each other," said a source close to the actress speaking to The Sun.

The source hinted that lockdown has been a blessing for the couple, who live in Los Angeles. In April, Cara split from her 30-year-old American girlfriend Ashley Benson, both of whom were dating for two years.

"Pretty Little Liars" star Ashley then embarked on a romance with rapper G-Eazy, real name Gerald Earl Gillum. The 31-year-old rapper dated Halsey, 25, on and off between 2017 and September 2018.

The source added: "It's actually just funny to them that their exes are together now, and there's no hard feelings."

G-Eazy appeared to have taken a dig at his failed relationship through his art. He threw shade on Halsey when he released a new song in June after admitting dating Ashley.

It is said Halsey and G-Eazy separated after cheating rumours.Following his split from Halsey, the rapper was linked to Yasmin Wijnaldum and Megan Thee Stallion before he was spotted with Ashley, just weeks after her breakup from Cara.

Meanwhile, Cara and Halsey shared a kiss in front of friends in a public place.