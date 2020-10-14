Amid several videos and pictures of her birthday festivities, Cardi B accidentally posted a topless picture of herself as well, causing a storm on social media.

After the accidental NSFW picture leak on Instagram stories on Tuesday, Cardi B took to Twitter to address the controversy and said she would try not to beat herself about it.

"Ah, Lord. Lord, why the f*** did you have to make me so f***ing stupid and retarded? Why? Why, why why?" the 28-year-old said in a voice memo hours after the leak.

"You know what, I'm not even gonna beat myself up about it. I'm just gonna eat my breakfast. I'm just gonna eat my breakfast, right?" Cardi added. The "WAP" rapper then assured herself: "Nope, no, I'm not. I won't, it is what it is, s*** happen. F*** it. It's not even the first time. I mean I used to f***ing be a stripper so whatever. Ay, Dios mio."

The mother-of-one then took to her Instagram stories to rebuff the rumours that she is filing a suit over the picture; saying: "I did not posted no story about me suing nobody ....nobody to be sued for .It was my f*** up...s*** happens."

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker celebrated her 28th birthday with multiple parties over the weekend. Apart from her A-listers friends like Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner, Cardi was also accompanied by her estranged husband Offset.

The pair sparked reconciliation rumours at the birthday bash which took place a month after Cardi filed for divorce, as they were spotted sharing a kiss during the shenanigans. The duo even shared videos of the rapper giving Offset a lap dance, alongside several other clips of her twerking. The "Clout" rapper was heard calling his wife his "girl" in the video.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is not the only celebrity who accidentally shared a nude photo in recent weeks. Chris Evans had also posted an NSFW picture of himself on Instagram on Sep. 12. The photo was at the end of a clip which started with a screen-recorded video of him playing a game with his friends and then went on to show a photo library that had a picture of his penis.