Offset's grand gestures have apparently charmed Cardi B again!

Cardi B has sparked reconciliation rumours with estranged husband Offset by sharing a kiss with him at her birthday bash in Las Vegas over the weekend, just within a month after she filed for divorce from him.

Offset made several grand gestures for Cardi on the occasion of her 28th birthday on Saturday. The day before the party, the "WAP" rapper took to her Instagram account to share a video of a bright pink billboard she was gifted to by her two-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari. The billboard read "Happy Birthday Mommy Love, Kulture" alongside a picture of the mother-daughter duo wearing pink outfits with matching sunglasses and purses.

"Thank you sir...I love it," Cardi captioned the video, leading to speculations that the gift was arranged by her estranged husband.

Offset himself admitted to missing his wife just shortly before Cardi got the grand present. In a video he shared on social media to ask his fans for input on dyeing his hair a new colour, the 28-year-old was asked why he looked "stressed out," to which he responded: "I miss MRS. WAP." He even shared a sweet tribute for the musician alongside a steamy picture of themselves, writing: "you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!!"

While Cardi had said last week that she is not speaking to Offset, the "Clout" rapper was in the guest list for her Vegas birthday bash. The duo shared several videos from the party which was attended by Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner among others, and it seemed that they have reconciled for good.

Not only they were photographed sharing a kiss at the get-together, Cardi even gave her estranged husband a lap dance, which was posted by Offset on his Instagram page, alongside several other clips of the mother-of-one twerking. The rapper was heard calling his estranged wife his "girl" in the video.

If the rapper couple is indeed back together, it will be the second time Offset won over Cardi on the brink of a divorce. Earlier in 2018, Cardi announced divorce from Offset when he was involved in a cheating scandal, but eventually changed her mind after multiple apologies from the father-of-four. Offset even crashed his wife's performance at the Rolling Loud festival to beg for forgiveness, and while it may not be the one gesture that won her over, she eventually took him back after a few weeks.