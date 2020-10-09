Cardi B has come out in support of estranged husband Offset Migos amid their divorce and made it clear she does not want her fans to continue hounding him with accusations of cheating.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Cardi B said that while she doesn't currently speak to Offset, she will still defend him from the trolls. The rapper insisted that her estranged husband is "not a bad man" and said she won't stand by and watch people "disrespect" the father of her two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

"I don't give a f*** if you don't like him," the 27-year-old told a social media user who said, "we don't like offset sis and it's our right to drag him when we see fit." "I don't talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father. I will slap the s*** out of you in curtesy of Kulture," Cardi said.

"If he die, go broke, you not the one that's going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s***," the musician concluded.

Cardi, legal name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, filed for divorce from her husband of three years at an Atlanta courthouse in Georgia on Sept. 15, citing "irreconcilable differences." The "WAP" hitmaker is not seeking spousal support or child support from the "Clout" rapper and wants to co-parent their daughter.

Ever since the divorce filing, Offset, who was previously involved in a cheating scandal in 2018, is being criticised over rumours that he had been unfaithful yet again and is expecting a baby with another woman. Cardi has repeatedly defended Offset on social media platforms, clarifying that the divorce is "not because of the cheating" but because of the constant arguing.

"I'm seeing people (saying) 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f*** complete lie," the Grammy-winner said.

However, in a video on subscribers-only site OnlyFans last month, Cardi confessed she was afraid about the chances of it happening in the future.

"I didn't wait until he cheated on me again. I didn't wait (for) another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave," she had said.