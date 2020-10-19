Cardi B is not happy with fans telling her what to do after she got back together with her husband Offset, a month after filing for divorce.

Cardi B deleted her Twitter account late Saturday, and took to her Instagram account to explain her decision. In a video on Instagram stories, the rapper said that she is tired of all the backlash she has been receiving and claimed that fans have been "harassing" Offset too on his social media account, reports Us Weekly.

"A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I'm mother f**king Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something. I'm so tired because of ya, I've got to continuously explain myself," the "WAP" rapper said in the video.

The 28-year-old further said that she decided to address the matter because of the constant rumours that she filed for divorce because her husband was expecting a baby with another woman. She said: "I didn't put my divorce out there, a f**king court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up, 'Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,' I have to address it."

Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, also complained about the trolling her husband of three years is being subjected to on social media. She said: "Then you guys want to be f**king harassing this n**ga. Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n**ga's Twitter to harass him? That don't make no f**king sense."

The mother-of-one also refuted the claims that her smoking a cigarette was because of the stress in her marriage, noting: "Offset is not the only f**king problem that I deal with." The Grammy-winner revealed that she doesn't have a manager right now, and said her marriage is one of the least on her list of worries she has right now.

Prior to deleting her Twitter account, Cardi had tried to defend her decision to get back together with Offset last week, saying they reconciled as she missed talking to her "best friend." She had also clapped back at those who claimed she was being materialistic as she accepted him back after he gave her expensive gifts on her birthday.