Cardi B is back together with Offset, her husband of three years, just a month after she filed for divorce from him.

Cardi B and Offset recently fuelled reconciliation rumours with the pictures and videos they posted from the "WAP" rapper's 28th birthday party last week. The Grammy-winner finally confirmed this through her social media posts on Thursday, as she explained in a video: "Listen y'all, I'm just a crazy bi***. You know how I be arguing with y'all on social media? That's exactly how we are, between me and my man."

"So when people be saying I be doing s–t for attention, with this and that, no, I'm just a crazy b****," she explained the change in her decision to end her marriage, adding that they reconciled as she missed talking to her "best friend."

"One day I'm happy, the next day I wanna beat a n***a up. It's hard not to talk to your best friend. It's really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it's really hard to have no d**k," the musician wrote.

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, also reacted to being labelled a materialistic person for getting back with Offset after he gave her expensive gifts. The "Clout" rapper had made several grand gestures for his estranged wife on her birthday. Apart from arranging a billboard with Cardi and their daughter Kulture Kiari's picture, the 28-year-old gifted her a six-digit birthday package- a Rolls-Royce truck and custom leather car-seat for their two-year-old child.

"I do like material things, I like material things and everything, but I just didn't ... What do you want me to do? The n—a gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him?" Cardi said in her Instagram post.

"And I really wanted some d**k for my birthday. We're just really typical, two young mot*****s who got married early, that's what we are. We're not no different than y'all f***in' dysfunctional-a** relationships. We're the same way. We're just more public," she concluded.

This is not the first time Cardi has reconciled with Offset when they were on the brink of a divorce. Earlier in 2018, when Offset was involved in a cheating scandal, Cardi had accepted him back after multiple apologies and grand gestures. When she filed for divorce last month, rumours started swirling that Offset had been unfaithful yet again. Cardi refuted these speculations on social media but accepted that she was afraid about it happening again as they were arguing about a lot of things.