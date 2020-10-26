Cardi B and Offset are seemingly not paying much attention to Offset's recent gun scandal at a Trump rally as the couple was spotted on a shopping trip at a Hermes store in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Cardi B, who recently reunited with Offset weeks after filing for divorce, opted for a body-hugging green dress for the outing and styled her hair in a bun, as seen in pictures obtained by Daily Mail. Her musician husband sported a black and golden statement jacket with grey trousers and boots. The couple shared pictures from the outing on their Instagram accounts.

The outing comes just a day after Offset was detained by Beverly Hills police "for waving guns at people" from his car during a rally in support of US President Donald Trump, as reported by TMZ. The police department clarified that the "Clout" rapper was only detained and later released, but Cardi B's cousin Marcelo Almanzar was arrested for "possession of a concealed loaded weapon."

A source told the outlet that Cardi is "concerned about her cousin."

The "WAP" rapper was apparently passing through the same rally in a different car at the time as she was posting regular updates on her Instagram account. In her posts, the 28-year-old had expressed concern as she filmed people parading down the road with Trump flags and other banners. She said: Look how many f***ing people! I'm scared now...we're gonna get jumped. I really feel like we gonna get jumped."

In another video that showed a line of trucks with Trump flags, she said: "Trump supporters are everywhere. I'm scared! I don't like it with they big a** trucks."

While the mother-of-one didn't comment on her husband's detention on social media, a majority of the interaction was shared by Offset himself. The rapper was live on Instagram when he was pulled by the cops and a part of their conversation went viral on social media until he was detained.

In the video, a police officer was heard telling the rapper that there were reports he had been "waving guns at people" as he drove through the area. To this, the 27-year-old replied that Trump supporters had hit his car with a flag, adding: "I'm a f***ing celebrity, do you know who I am? I'm Offset from Migos. You told me to put my hands up, I'm not doing that. There's 25,000 people on my livestream. You're gonna get sued publicly."

When one of the cops tried to reach into his car and open the door from the inside, the rapper snapped: "You can't do that! It's not legal!" The video stopped when a cop managed to open the door and Offset stepped out.