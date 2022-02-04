Prince Andrew continues to receive criticism all over the world as he prepares to fight the sex abuse case filed against him in the United States. In the latest, an unflattering graffiti of the Duke of York appeared in Oxford comparing him to an infamous sex offender.

The less-than-flattering caricature featured the British royal in a red Grenadier Guards uniform wearing a "Jim Fixed It For Me" badge. This was in reference to the badges that were handed out on the long-running British television show "Jim'll Fix It" in which host Jimmy Savile would arrange for the wishes of several viewers, usually children, to come true each week.

Eighteen years after the show was taken off-air, a large number of allegations of child sex abuse cropped up against Savile, including claims that he devised special episodes of his show with the intention to gain access to victims. The TV star, who potentially targeted as many as 300 victims, had died by the time his alleged crimes made it to the news.

Prince Andrew has also been accused of sex abuse of a minor by Virginia Giuffre, who claims the royal had sex with her on three occasions when she was 17 years old and was trafficked to him by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, who has vehemently denied the allegations, has faced several repercussions due to the accusations and has also been ousted from his royal life.

The graffiti artist behind his caricature in Oxford has not been identified yet. Though the artist has not provided any further explanation behind the image, one local councillor for the area said that it demonstrated the "strength of feelings" residents of the locality hold for the British royal.

Shaista Aziz, Oxford City Councillor, told the Oxford Mail, "I was struck by how powerful the message and symbolism of it is. I think it reflects just how angry and engaged people are about the state of democracy in our country."

"It speaks to power, the establishment and it speaks about how both reinforce each other's power to the detriment of the people," she added.

It comes weeks after a vandal spread "paedo home" on the wall of Queen Elizabeth II's Scottish residence, The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, in an apparent dig at her son's sex abuse case. Billboards featuring Andrew also appeared across Britain in September last year with messages like "wanted-a democratic alternative to the monarchy" and "no one should be above the law."