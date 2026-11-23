NBA Hall of Fame member Carmelo Anthony has accused the Denver Nuggets of trying to erase his legacy by giving Nikola Jokic the No. 15 jersey he once wore, claiming the decision was a deliberate act of disrespect towards his contributions to the franchise.

The former NBA star questioned why the organisation would offer the number to another player, suggesting it wanted a new generation of supporters to associate it with Jokic rather than remember what he achieved in Denver. He also revisited his difficult relationship with Nuggets fans, claiming he was booed even after delivering outstanding performances.

Anthony Says Nuggets Wanted to Erase His Legacy

Anthony recalled his reaction when he saw Jokic wearing No. 15, saying the decision made him question the narrative surrounding his departure from Denver.

'I'm seeing Denver 15. I'm like, "F**k is going on?"' he said.

He suggested the Nuggets' decision was not simply about giving Jokic a jersey number but about changing how the franchise's history would be remembered.

Carmelo Anthony says the Nuggets gave Nikola Jokic the No. 15 to erase his legacy in Denver“I'm seeing Denver 15. I'm like, ‘Fuck is going on?’ Now I start thinking this is the narrative that they put out there. He wanted to leave. He wanted to do this… But why would you disrespect by even offering that? The disrespect in you offering that showed me that you wanted to erase everything that came prior to that”“So yeah, fuck y'all. You saying fuck me dead smack to the rest of the world. I ain't never say nothing bad about y'all, y'all boo me. I never spoke bad about y'all. You booed me and I had 40. You booed me, I had 50. You still booing me after a 50 point game. What's the science? Y'all don't even know why y'all booing”“Y'all booing because y'all think it's a disgruntled athlete that don't want to be here. Spoiled athlete. So y'all booing because of that based off what somebody is writing in the paper. And y'all put Jokic in the middle of that. He don't know what the fuck going on. He could have wore it because he wanted to pay homage”“But what I believe is that they gave him 15 to try to erase what I did. Because now it's like they want you to play that game. When you think of 15 in Denver, now to this generation, you thinking Joker” — dank (@cptdankkk) November 22, 2026

'The disrespect in you offering that showed me that you wanted to erase everything that came prior to that,' Anthony said. The former forward believes the move shifted the meaning of No. 15 for younger basketball fans, who may now associate it primarily with the Serbian centre rather than his own time with the team.

However, Anthony's accusation reflects his interpretation of the organisation's intentions. He did not provide independent evidence that the Nuggets deliberately intended to erase his achievements.

Carmelo Anthony Recalls Being Booed by Nuggets Fans

Anthony also expressed frustration over how Denver supporters treated him during his time with the franchise, particularly amid speculation about his commitment to the team.

He recalled being booed by fans even after scoring 40 and 50 points, questioning why his performances did not change their perception of him.

'I never spoke bad about y'all. You booed me and I had 40. You booed me, I had 50. You still booing me after a 50-point game. What's the science?' he said.

Anthony argued that supporters viewed him as a disgruntled athlete who no longer wanted to play for Denver. He suggested that this perception was shaped by media reports rather than an understanding of his own position.

His comments highlight the lingering resentment surrounding his departure and the reception he believes he received from the team's supporters.

Jokic Was Not Unaware of Anthony's Jersey Legacy

Anthony was careful to distinguish his frustration with the Nuggets from his feelings towards Jokic, suggesting the centre may have been caught in the middle of the controversy. He acknowledged that Jokic could have chosen No. 15 himself as a way of paying tribute to the former Denver star.

'He could have wore it because he wanted to pay homage,' Anthony said, before repeating his belief that the organisation had given Jokic the number to diminish his own achievements.

Jokic has previously explained that No. 15 was a number he had worn since his youth in Serbia. When asked about Anthony's connection to it in January 2024, he acknowledged that the former Nuggets star was a great player.