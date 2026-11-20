Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is guaranteed $28.33 million (approximately £21.63 million or €25.82 million) a year, more than the entire player payroll of each of 25 of Major League Soccer's 30 clubs.

Figures released by the MLS Players Association (MLSPA) on Thursday, 19 November 2026, put the Argentine at the top of the league's compensation rankings.

Messi's annual guaranteed compensation is unchanged from the spring update, but exceeds the $20.45 million (approximately £15.61 million or €18.64 million) reported for 2025. The latest figures also include several high-profile arrivals from Europe.

Guaranteed compensation is not the same as base salary. Messi's base salary is $25 million (approximately £19.08 million or €22.79 million).

The larger figure includes certain contractual bonuses, marketing payments and agents' fees. It does not establish what Messi earns through separate commercial arrangements.

The MLSPA's November release covers contracts as of 9 October and annualises figures for players who joined during the season.

Lionel Messi's MLS Pay Remains Far Ahead of New Arrivals

Chicago Fire striker Robert Lewandowski is Messi's nearest challenger, with guaranteed compensation of $19.51 million (approximately £14.89 million or €17.78 million). The former Barcelona forward ranks second, more than $8.8 million (approximately £6.72 million or €8.02 million) behind Messi.

Antoine Griezmann, now at Orlando City, ranks third on $13.94 million (approximately £10.64 million or €12.71 million).

Los Angeles FC's Son Heung-min receives $11.15 million (approximately £8.51 million or €10.16 million), followed by Atlanta United forward Breel Embolo on $10.81 million (approximately £8.25 million or €9.85 million).

🚨🇺🇲 The MLS have revealed their top 10 highest salaries in 2026:



1) Lionel Messi - $28.33M

2) Robert Lewandowski - $19.51M

3) Antoine Griezmann - $13.98M

4) Son Heung-min - $11.15M

5) Breel Embolo - $10.81M

6) Rodrigo De Paul - $9.69M

7) Hirving Lozano - $9.33M

8) Miguel… pic.twitter.com/mKZGlCawvQ — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) November 20, 2026

Those are the only five players above $10 million (approximately £7.63 million or €9.11 million) in annual guaranteed compensation. Their figures are not representative of the wider player workforce.

Messi's compensation is also higher than the annual guaranteed player compensation of 25 individual MLS clubs. This compares his package with each club separately, not with the combined payroll of those 25 teams. It concerns player compensation, rather than transfer spending or a club's total budget.

Inter Miami Lead Payroll Rankings as Nashville Win the Shield

Inter Miami lead the team payroll rankings on $59.37 million (approximately £45.32 million or €54.11 million), following the mid-season arrival of former Manchester United midfielder Casemiro. Messi accounts for nearly half of the club's listed guaranteed player compensation.

Chicago Fire are second on $41.29 million (approximately £31.52 million or €37.63 million), ahead of Atlanta United on $38.35 million (approximately £29.27 million or €34.95 million).

LA Galaxy rank fourth on $34.91 million (approximately £26.65 million or €31.82 million), with LAFC fifth on $32.91 million (approximately £25.12 million or €29.99 million). These are annualised compensation figures, not salary-cap charges, transfer fees or a measure of clubs' wider operating expenditure.

The highest payroll did not accompany the best regular-season record. Miami finished second in the Eastern Conference, behind Nashville SC, who won the Supporters' Shield with 77 points. Nashville's estimated payroll of $24.97 million (approximately £19.06 million or €22.76 million) was below Messi's individual guaranteed compensation.

Across MLS, average guaranteed compensation rose 18 per cent to $746,936 (approximately £570,156 or €680,769), from $632,809 (approximately £483,040 or €576,752) the previous year.

Median compensation increased 6.4 per cent to $360,042 (approximately £274,830 or €328,148). The median represents the player in the middle of the pay distribution, while the average can be pulled upwards by the league's largest contracts.

Meanwhile, 150 players earn at least $1 million (approximately £763,327 or €911,415) annually. Philadelphia Union teenager Cavan Sullivan is listed at $614,000 (approximately £468,683 or €559,609).