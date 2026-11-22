Tom Jackson, the former Denver Broncos linebacker whose sharp football mind and infectious warmth made him one of American sport's most recognisable television analysts, has died at 75. His family confirmed that he passed away on Friday, 20 November 2026, with the news shared publicly on Sunday morning at the start of Sunday NFL Countdown.

His longtime ESPN colleague and close friend Chris Berman delivered the announcement live on air at the family's request. His voice reflected the shock felt across the sport. No cause of death has been publicly disclosed.

A Cornerstone in Denver

Selected by Denver in the fourth round of the 1973 NFL Draft out of the University of Louisville, Jackson spent all 14 of his professional seasons with the franchise through 1986. He emerged as an emotional and tactical leader on the celebrated 'Orange Crush' defence, earning three Pro Bowl selections and two Associated Press All-Pro honours during a career defined by relentless energy and consistency.

Jackson was named first-team All-Pro in 1977 and second-team All-Pro in 1978. Over 191 regular-season appearances and 10 playoff games, he helped transform the Broncos into contenders, guiding the club to its first Super Bowl appearance in January 1978 and returning to the championship stage after the 1986 season.

Voted the team's most inspirational player six times by his teammates, he retired with 20 career interceptions, three returned for touchdowns, and 44 sacks. His seven interceptions in 1976 remain a Broncos record for a linebacker in a single season. He was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1992.

Three Decades on Sunday Television

Shortly after hanging up his cleats, Jackson embarked on a second career in broadcasting that turned him into an indispensable fixture of NFL Sundays. Joining ESPN in 1987, he forged an iconic on-air partnership with Berman across nearly three decades on programmes including Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime.

While Berman brought rapid-fire catchphrases and theatrical flair to highlight reels, Jackson anchored the desk with measured authority, clear tactical breakdowns and an unmistakable laugh. Their chemistry became a defining feature of ESPN's NFL coverage, with the pair often finishing each other's sentences.

Jackson worked at ESPN from 1987 to 2016 and briefly reunited with Berman in 2019 for an online version of NFL Primetime. In 2015, the Pro Football Hall of Fame recognised his lasting contribution to sports media with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award. ESPN later named its Bristol, Connecticut NFL studio in honour of both Berman and Jackson.

Tributes Across Football

News of Jackson's passing prompted an outpouring of grief from former players and broadcasters, and league figures. Speaking during Sunday's broadcast, Berman described the loss as sudden and devastating, calling Jackson his best friend both professionally and personally. He also said viewers and colleagues alike had lost 'one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet'.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro praised Jackson as a trusted colleague and generous mentor away from the cameras. He credited Jackson with bringing the credibility of an All-Pro player, the insight of a gifted analyst and a warmth that connected with generations of football fans.

The Denver Broncos also paid tribute, remembering him as an inspirational leader who carried himself with class and humility throughout Broncos Country. The franchise described him as a cornerstone of the Orange Crush defence and one of the most beloved figures in its history.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and daughters Taylor and Morgan.