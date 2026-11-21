An early mock projects Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith as the Tennessee Titans' first overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. The exact April date and eventual pick order remain unconfirmed.

The 2026 college football regular season is nearing its end, while several weeks remain in the NFL season before the play-offs. Team needs and draft positions could change before April, making any top-10 projection an early forecast rather than a settled order.

Jeremiah Smith Leads the Early Top-10 Projection

The mock projects Smith to the Titans at No 1. Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons is paired with the Los Angeles Chargers at No 2. He has 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker is projected to go third to the Miami Dolphins. The material gives him 3,239 passing yards and 30 touchdowns entering Week 12. Miami's eventual draft position will depend on where teams finish the season.

The New York Jets are projected to select University of Miami quarterback Darian Mensah at No 4. He has 3,076 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes and two interceptions in 10 games, according to the material. The mock also gives the Jets the sixth pick, acquired from Indianapolis, and projects them to take Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore.

South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart is projected to go fifth to the Philadelphia Eagles. He has two sacks so far this season. Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr is forecast to go seventh to the Arizona Cardinals, with the mock pointing to the team's unsettled quarterback situation. That remains a projection, not confirmation of the Cardinals' plans.

LSU tackle Jordan Seaton is projected to go eighth to the Atlanta Falcons, followed by Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam at No 9 to the Houston Texans. Indiana receiver Charlie Becker completes the top 10, with the mock sending him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and citing the departure of Mike Evans.

Two quarterbacks, Mestemaker and Mensah, appear in the projected top five. A third, Carr, follows at No 7.

Week 12 Fixtures Put Prospects in Focus

The fixtures highlighted for this weekend are Ohio State at Nebraska, UCLA at Michigan, LSU at Tennessee, Indiana at Washington and Georgia at South Carolina.

The supplied schedule lists Ohio State-Nebraska at noon, LSU-Tennessee at 2.30pm, UCLA-Michigan at 3.30pm and Georgia-South Carolina at 7.30pm. It does not state the time zone or give a kick-off time for Indiana-Washington.

Gilliam, who has six sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games, faces LSU. Stewart faces Georgia, while Moore is listed among the prospects to watch when Notre Dame play SMU.

The preview identifies Georgia-South Carolina as the only game between two teams ranked in the College Football Playoff top 25. The other fixtures may also offer scouts a chance to assess prospects across a full game, rather than relying on individual highlights.

The Draft Date and Order Are Not Confirmed

The material supports an April 2027 draft window but gives no confirmed date. Nor is there an official pick order. The top 10 remains a mock projection, and the standings, team needs and players' draft positions could change before the event.

For now, Week 12 offers another chance for prospects to strengthen their cases, but a strong performance will not settle where they are drafted. The picture will become clearer only as the college season ends and teams' needs and draft positions take shape.