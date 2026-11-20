ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith refused to withdraw his race-focused comments about the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, 18 November, after colleague Jay Williams challenged their implications.

The disagreement began on First Take and moved to X, where Smith rejected Williams' comparison with rhetoric from the 1930s and 1940s. Smith has repeatedly questioned whether a Lakers side led by Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler can win the NBA championship.

He has linked that scepticism to the three players being white. Williams, a former NBA player and fellow ESPN analyst, objected to using race to judge the team's chances.

Stephen A. Smith Challenges Rivals Over Lakers' White Core

Los Angeles entered Wednesday with a 13-2 record and nine consecutive victories. Smith had previously predicted the team would fail to advance beyond the second round of the playoffs, despite that impressive opening run.

On First Take, he acknowledged the team's form while challenging other NBA players to stop its title push. 'These white brothers can play, they can play,' he said. Then came his question. 'Y'all gonna let them win a championship?'

"I'm looking at the brothers, and I'm saying, LA doing special things…these white brothers can play, y'all gonna let them win a championship?" – Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/a18LzidzhR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 18, 2026

Smith had previously argued on Mad Dog Sports Radio that he had never seen an NBA title-winning team led by three white players. 'It has never happened, and it ain't gonna happen,' he said. That was Smith's prediction, not an established limit on the Lakers' prospects.

Williams shared the First Take clip on X and questioned the language behind the challenge. 'This sounds like something you'd hear in the 1930s or 1940s, just with the racial dynamics reversed,' he wrote.

This sounds like something you’d hear in the 1930s or 1940s, just with the racial dynamics reversed. Think about how disturbing that is.



We spent generations fighting to ensure athletes were judged by their talent, not the color of their skin. Now we’re openly questioning… https://t.co/Yer9kfX5Tc — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) November 18, 2026

He said earlier generations had fought for athletes to be judged on talent, not skin colour. Williams objected to suggesting Black players should treat defeating white opponents as a racial responsibility rather than an ordinary sporting contest.

'At what point does fighting against discrimination turn into perpetuating the same mentality we fought so hard to overcome?' Williams asked.

Stephen A. Smith Defends Lakers Remarks Before Jazz End Winning Streak

Smith responded to Williams on X later that Wednesday in US Eastern time, rejecting the historical comparison. 'I love this challenge to the fellas,' he wrote, insisting that he was discussing the current generation of NBA players.

Thanks for reaching out @RealJayWilliams. Always appreciate it! You can bring up that b.s. all you want about the 1930’s, but I’m talking about right now. I love this challenge to the fellas. I want to see if this generation of players are gonna succumbed to these @Lakers. I… https://t.co/wWS1gR32Dq — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 19, 2026

'I said what I said and I meant what I meant,' Smith added. He argued that Williams had not denied his underlying claim, although Williams' criticism concerned the racial framing rather than the Lakers' chances.

Neither analyst disputed the ability of Dončić, Reaves or Kessler. Their disagreement lay in whether the trio's racial identities should form part of the championship conversation.

Hours later, the Lakers suffered their first defeat of November. The Utah Jazz won 109-97 in Los Angeles, ending the hosts' nine-game winning streak.

Keyonte George led Utah with 30 points and 10 assists. Dončić scored 29 for Los Angeles but committed nine turnovers, while Kessler contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Reaves was absent for a third consecutive game because of a bruised left heel. His injury meant the three players central to Smith's argument were not all on the court when the Lakers' winning run ended.