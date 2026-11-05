NBA star Ja Morant has surprised basketball fans after revealing a dramatically shorter hairstyle, abandoning his familiar dreadlocks for a look reminiscent of his rookie season in 2019.

The 27-year-old Portland Trail Blazers guard shared images of his transformation on Instagram on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, with the pictures subsequently circulating across basketball social media accounts.

His latest appearance marks a striking departure from the long dreadlocks that became part of his identity during his years with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ja Morant's New Haircut Brings Back His Rookie Look

Morant's new hairstyle features closely cropped hair, replacing the longer locks he had worn throughout much of his NBA career.

The transformation invites comparisons with his appearance when he entered the league as the second overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft.

At the time, Morant sported a shorter, natural hairstyle while establishing himself as one of basketball's most exciting young prospects.

His early appearance became familiar to supporters who followed his transition from Murray State University to the professional ranks.

The latest photographs offer a visual reminder of that period, before Morant developed the distinctive dreadlocks associated with his subsequent rise to NBA stardom.

Why Does the Haircut Feel Like a 2019 Throwback?

Morant entered the NBA with considerable expectations after an outstanding college career at Murray State.

Memphis selected him second overall in June 2019, immediately placing him among the franchise's most important young players.

His explosive athleticism, creative passing, and fearless attacking style quickly attracted attention across the league.

During the 2019–20 campaign, Morant averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists per game, establishing himself as a leading contender for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. He ultimately won the honour, beating fellow highly rated prospect Zion Williamson.

As his career progressed, Morant experimented with different hairstyles, eventually adopting the longer dreadlocks that became a recognisable feature of his public image.

The latest haircut therefore recalls a particularly memorable chapter of his career, when he was emerging as one of the NBA's brightest talents.

The transformation also highlights how dramatically Morant's appearance has evolved since his rookie campaign, offering longtime supporters a familiar glimpse of his beginnings.

Morant's New Look Comes During Injury Recovery

The haircut arrives as Morant faces another interruption to his NBA career, having suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain against his former team, Memphis, on 29 October.

Portland subsequently announced that the guard would be re-evaluated in four weeks, leaving him sidelined during the opening stages of the season.

Before the injury, Morant had averaged 15.8 points and 5.5 assists across his first four appearances for the Trail Blazers. He joined Portland in June following a trade that ended his seven-season association with Memphis.

Although the haircut has attracted attention, Morant has not publicly indicated that it carries any deeper meaning or signals a particular change in his career.

For supporters, however, the resemblance to his younger self provides a nostalgic reminder of the player who first captured the NBA's attention in 2019.

Whether Morant retains the shorter hairstyle when he returns to action remains to be seen. His immediate priority is recovering from injury and resuming his first season in Portland.