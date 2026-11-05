Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony appear to have reached an agreement to formally end their marriage, bringing a lengthy and often complicated chapter of their relationship closer to a conclusion more than nine years after their initial separation.

The former couple reportedly informed the New York County Supreme Court that they had settled their divorce proceedings. The financial and personal terms of the agreement have not been made public.

Reporting on the court records on 4 November indicated that a judgment of divorce was still awaiting the necessary judicial approval. However, a subsequent report said the pair had received a certificate of dissolution on the same date after signing affidavits agreeing to the terms.

The differing reports suggest the legal process was reaching its conclusion, although the precise status of the paperwork has not been independently clarified.

La La filed for divorce in June 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. The development came more than four years after the couple first separated in April 2017, following seven years of marriage.

Their relationship began in 2003 after Carmelo asked their mutual friend, DJ Clue, to introduce him to the television personality. They became engaged on Christmas Day 2004 and married in July 2010 in New York City.

The former couple share a son, Kiyan Anthony, who is 19 and has followed his father's path into basketball at Syracuse University.

La La Identified New York Move as Turning Point

Although their relationship appeared strong in public for years, the couple experienced difficulties following Carmelo's high-profile move from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks in 2011.

La La later explained that the increased attention surrounding their lives in New York placed additional pressure on their marriage. Speaking to Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast in October 2022, she identified that period as a significant turning point.

'When we lived here [in New York] under all of that, that's when things became complicated,' she said.

'Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage.'

She also described the constant media attention as difficult, adding: 'That's not the only reason things didn't work out, but things got tough with New York, just constantly being under the spotlight and people watching every little thing.'

The couple briefly reconciled in late 2018, but their relationship remained unsettled. By July 2019, they were reportedly living apart again as La La considered how to move forward.

Carmelo also welcomed daughter Genesis Harlo Anthony with Mia Burks in August 2017, during the couple's initial separation.

Former Couple Maintain Focus on Son Kiyan

Despite the breakdown of their marriage, La La has previously spoken positively about their ability to remain connected as parents.

Speaking on the same podcast, she acknowledged that the relationship had included difficult moments but stressed that they shared meaningful experiences and a son together.

'We had some great times. We have a beautiful son, Kiyan, who's amazing,' she said. 'It wasn't all bad. We had great, great times. It ended bad, but we're still friends and we co-parent great.'

La La also explained that their relationship would always retain a connection because of their child.

The divorce settlement represents the latest step in separating their personal lives after years of reconciliation attempts and prolonged proceedings. Neither party has publicly disclosed the agreement's terms.