Harry Kane faces several months away from football after undergoing surgery on a torn ligament in his left ankle. Bayern Munich confirmed the Harry Kane injury update on Saturday, 21 November 2026, following the England captain's early departure from a Bundesliga match against Cologne.

The news came after Kane was forced off during Friday's 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena in Munich. He required treatment after a challenge involving Cologne defender Joël Schmied and could not finish the match.

His absence interrupts an eventful autumn in which he won the Ballon d'Or, became England's most-capped men's player and extended his Bayern contract. It also leaves the club facing a busy fixture schedule without its leading centre-forward.

Harry Kane was subbed off in the 20th minute of Bayern’s match vs. Köln due to injury 🤕 pic.twitter.com/Zpyeh9Emrt — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 20, 2026

Kane's Ankle Diagnosis and Expected Recovery Timeline

Kane was attempting to meet a low cross from Michael Olise when Schmied reached the ball first. The defender's follow-through made contact with Kane's left leg. Kane tried to continue after treatment but was substituted after approximately 20 minutes.

Bayern diagnosed a syndesmosis ligament tear in his left ankle. The syndesmosis connects the two lower-leg bones near the ankle and helps keep the joint stable. Damage to the ligaments in this area is often described as a high ankle sprain.

🏥 Harry Kane, operado con éxito tras su lesión en el tobillo izquierdo. pic.twitter.com/CXiRzWYs2I — Ángel Villanueva (@angelphysio) November 21, 2026

In a medical update published on 21 November, Bayern said Kane had undergone successful surgery overnight and would begin rehabilitation. The announcement did not identify a date for his return to training or matches.

The club indicated that he would miss the next few months. Media reports have suggested an absence of approximately three months, but that remains an estimate rather than an official recovery timetable.

For Kane, the immediate priority is rehabilitation. Even once he can train again, that would not necessarily mean he is ready for a competitive match. Bayern have not set out the stages of his recovery publicly.

Kane addressed the setback on social media and expressed confidence about returning later in the campaign. 'I'll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season!' he wrote.

Bayern Munich Faces Selection Concerns Without Kane

The injury leaves manager Vincent Kompany needing an alternative at centre-forward as Bayern prepare for domestic and European fixtures. His side travel to Lille for a Champions League match on Wednesday, 25 November, before visiting Hamburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, 28 November.

There was another concern during the Cologne draw. Olise also left the field injured, and Bayern subsequently reported that the French winger had suffered a bruised foot. The club said he would receive treatment in the following days.

Kompany acknowledged the injury difficulties after Friday's game and spoke about the need to respond positively. With Kane unavailable, the manager faces decisions about how to organise his attack during an important stretch of the season.

England will also monitor the striker's progress. Their Nations League quarter-final against Norway begins with an away leg on 27 March 2027, followed by the return match on 30 March.

A recovery lasting around three months could leave Kane time to rebuild match fitness before those games. Whether he can do so will depend on his rehabilitation, rather than the reported estimate alone.