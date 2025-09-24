The cost of gaming is on the rise, and gamers in the UK are feeling the pinch. Following previous price adjustments, Microsoft has announced a second price increase for its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

With new pricing going into effect on 3 October, it's a race against time to buy a new console at the current rate.

Xbox Console Price Hike

All Xbox Series X and Series S consoles will undergo another price increase of up to $70 (£51.98), effective from Friday, 3 October. The Xbox Series X: Galaxy Black Special Edition, for example, saw a $200 (£148.51) price increase, rising from $599.99 (£445.52) in April to $799.99 (£594.02) in October.

It's a good idea to buy an Xbox before the prices are raised. You can currently purchase the Xbox Series S from places like Walmart and Amazon, with prices beginning at $378 (£280.68). After 3 October, the same console will cost $399.99 (£297.01).

These Xbox Series price hikes are wild. It’s almost like Microsoft doesn’t want to sell consoles. pic.twitter.com/aFmWJMVBAI — Stallion83 (@Stallion83) September 19, 2025

According to its recent report, Variety suggests buying the console now, ahead of the upcoming price increase. Below are the new and old prices for each console model:

Xbox Series S (512GB): increasing to $399.99 (£297.01) from $379.99 (£282.16)

Xbox Series S (1TB): rising to $449.99 (£334.14) from $429.99 (£319.28)

Xbox Series X (All-Digital): rising to $599.99 (£445.52) from $549.99 (£408.39)

Xbox Series X: rising to $649.99 (£482.64) from $599.99 (£445.52)

Xbox Series X: Galaxy Black Special Edition (2TB): rising to $799.99 (£594.02) from $729.99 (£542.05)

Making a Choice Before the Price Change

The Xbox Series S is an all-digital console without a disc drive; its slimmer, more compact design makes it easy to carry around.

Visit the Xbox Games Store to download your preferred games, then play them on your TV in up to 4K resolution. The console also supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology, which enhances the visual quality of your games, making them look more vibrant and clear.

It features a starting storage capacity of 512GB, providing ample room for your games, and the ultra-fast SSD enables smoother gameplay with reduced waiting times. The console comes with an Xbox Wireless Controller that features haptic feedback for an enhanced gaming experience.

The disc-enabled Xbox Series X is currently priced at $598 (£444.07) at Walmart, but it will soon be sold at the new price of $649.99 (£482.68). This Series X shares many of the same features as the Series S, including 1TB of SSD storage, a high frame rate of up to 120 FPS for smoother gaming, and an included controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Unlike the Series S, it also has a 4K Ultra HD disc drive and can deliver gameplay with up to 4K graphics. This model also offers backwards compatibility, so your Xbox console can play games from the Xbox One, Xbox 360 and even the original Xbox.

The Gaming Price Hike: What's Next?

With another price increase on the horizon, it's clear that getting an Xbox console is becoming more expensive. Whether you choose to buy now or wait, it's a good idea to stay informed about the latest news and deals. The world of gaming is constantly changing, and keeping up with the cost of hardware is a part of the game.