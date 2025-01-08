Cash Warren, husband of actress Jessica Alba, has opened up in the past about the challenges of their relationship, including a four-year breakup caused by his jealousy early on. Now, after 17 years of marriage, the couple is reportedly divorcing, marking a shocking turn in what was considered one of Hollywood's most enduring unions.

The Jealousy That Almost Ended It All

In a 2023 episode of Jana Kramer's Whine Down podcast, Warren candidly discussed how his insecurities nearly sabotaged their relationship early on. 'When we first started dating, I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting,' Warren admitted. 'It didn't make me feel good, and I know it didn't make her feel good either.'

Their relationship hit a breaking point four years in. 'I was turning into an a**hole, and we broke up,' Warren revealed. The couple, who met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four, spent years apart before reconciling and eventually marrying in 2008.

During their time apart, Warren reflected on his behaviour and promised himself that he would channel his feelings differently if they reunited. When they did, he became Alba's biggest supporter, encouraging her to pursue her passions without guilt. 'I've tried to be a good teammate,' he said.

A Sudden and Shocking Divorce

Despite their long journey of personal growth and reconciliation, the couple has reportedly called it quits. According to sources close to the pair, Warren and Alba have been seen without their wedding rings in recent months, sparking speculation that their relationship had taken a turn for the worse.

Jessica was spotted without her ring at a pre-Golden Globes party in January 2025, while Warren was also seen ringless during a separate outing in Los Angeles. Their last public appearance together was in November 2024 at a Los Angeles Lakers game, where they appeared amicable.

Although no official reason has been given for their separation, insiders suggest that their marriage faced mounting challenges. Both parties have remained tight-lipped about the specifics, but their separation comes after nearly two decades of highs and lows.

A Marriage Marked by Frugality and Focus on Family

Warren and Alba married in a low-key courthouse ceremony in 2008, followed by waffles instead of a lavish celebration. They went on to have three children—Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, seven—and built a life centred on family and philanthropy.

Warren has often spoken about his role as a devoted father and "girl dad," coaching his daughters' football teams and prioritising family time. The couple's £8 million ($10 million) Los Angeles home was designed for practicality rather than opulence, reflecting their grounded approach to life despite their substantial wealth.

The Earlier Split Resurfaced Old Issues?

Their initial breakup over Warren's jealousy may have set the tone for some unresolved challenges in their relationship. While Warren worked to grow emotionally, the couple's long history of ups and downs suggests that their differing personalities and pressures of fame may have continued to create tension.

In the past, Alba described Warren as her "kindred spirit," saying, 'I just knew when I met him that I was going to know him forever.' Yet, even with years of love and support, maintaining a Hollywood marriage is never easy, and their split underscores the complexities of balancing personal growth, family, and fame.

As they move forward, both Warren and Alba are likely to focus on co-parenting their three children and pursuing their respective careers. Alba, known for her business acumen as co-founder of The Honest Company, remains a powerhouse in both Hollywood and entrepreneurship. Meanwhile, Warren's £40 million ($50 million) fortune and ventures, including Pair of Thieves and Verso Entertainment, ensure that he will remain a significant figure in business and entertainment.