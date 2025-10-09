On 7 October 2025, former Carmelite nun Laís Dognini, now a social media influencer, revealed her secret marriage to ex-seminarian Jackson Dognini, igniting online buzz and whispers of controversy within Catholic circles.

The Brazilian couple, who met over six years ago during missionary work, shared intimate wedding photos on Instagram, chronicling their shift from religious vows to marital bliss after both abandoned their paths to priesthood and convent life.

As the Catholic Church scandal unfolds through viral posts, their story of faith, doubt, and love challenges traditional vows, drawing admiration and debate from followers worldwide.

Paths of Devotion: Meeting Amid Missionary Duties

Laís Dognini and Jackson Dognini first crossed paths more than six years ago in shared Catholic missionary spaces in Brazil, though they exchanged no words at the time. Laís, then a dedicated missionary, later entered a cloistered Carmelite convent as a novice, committing two years to prayer and seclusion.

Jackson, meanwhile, spent five years in seminary, rigorously preparing for ordination as a priest, focusing on philosophy studies that now define his career as a professor. Their initial silence reflected the disciplined worlds they inhabited, with Laís embracing contemplative isolation and Jackson pursuing clerical formation. Yet, providence—or perhaps fate—would bridge their orbits when Laís faced health struggles, prompting Jackson's outreach.

This encounter, rooted in shared spiritual zeal, sowed seeds for a bond that would upend their vocations, as detailed in Laís' candid Instagram revelations. For many observers, it underscores the human vulnerabilities beneath ecclesiastical robes.

Breaking Vows: Battling Depression, Doubt and Change

Laís left the Carmelite convent after two years when diagnosed with dysthymia, a persistent form of depression that clashed with her contemplative calling. Returning home to Jaraguá do Sul for recovery, she received a message from Jackson, still in seminary, offering prayers for her well-being and hoping for her religious return.

Their exchanges blossomed into deep conversations on faith, personal doubts, and life's uncertainties, fostering an unexpected friendship. Jackson, reflecting on his priestly path, ultimately departed seminary after these dialogues, embracing lay life as a philosophy educator. Laís, transitioning to digital influencing with 16,900 Instagram followers, channelled her experiences into content on spirituality and resilience.

He marked his intentions by returning a book on Saints Louis and Zélie Martin—parents of St Thérèse of Lisieux who deferred religious life for marriage—with a page highlighting their union. This gesture, Laís later shared, 'doesn't seem like much, right? But let's face it, we're adults now and we know what we want in life.' Their choices, while personal, ripple through Catholic communities grappling with vocation retention.

Intimate Union: Secret Wedding Sparks Online Storm

The couple began dating in April 2024, announced their engagement in October 2024, and wed in an intimate ceremony on 20 March 2025, keeping details private until Laís' Instagram Story.

Photos captured their evolution: Laís in habit and veil, Jackson in clerical attire, culminating in her white gown and his black suit, now residing together in Jaraguá do Sul. Laís' post urged followers: 'How did that happen? Start from the beginning. Everything, the whole story.' The revelation, amassing thousands of likes, prompted mixed reactions, from celebratory hearts to queries on ecclesiastical fallout.

X user @GistReel noted, 'A former nun, Laís Dognini, has tied the knot with Jackson Dognini, a former Catholic seminarian, after the two fell in love during a period of shared prayer and spiritual support'.

While no formal Church censure emerged, the tale fuels discourse on celibacy and modern faith journeys, positioning the Dogninis as unlikely icons of redirected devotion.