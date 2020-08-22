Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The couple stepped out from the comforts of their home to volunteer for a local LA charity. This was their first public appearance in months after moving to the United States.

The Sussexes wore protective gloves and face covering during the appearance. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were casually dressed for the occasion. Meghan donned a blue and white striped mask from Royal Jelly, a New-York based, Black female founded company. She opted for khaki shorts, Stan Smith trainers and most likely a white shirt from Victoria Beckham. Even Harry wore white T-shirt, grey shorts along with matching baseball cap and mask.

Baby2Baby is a charity which provides basic necessities like nappies, wipes and clothes to children and families in need. The drive-through event was held in collaboration with the LA Unified School District, at Dr Owen Lloyd Knox Elementary School in south Los Angeles.

The nonprofit organisation led by Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, has distributed over 100 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programmes, foster care. They have even done so to hospitals and schools, as well as to families across the US who have lost everything in the wake of disasters in the last nine years.

Thank you to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for joining our team to help us distribute school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, food and more to children who need these basic essentials more than ever during this unprecedented back to school season. pic.twitter.com/TLs2ksTYwS — Baby2Baby (@baby2baby) August 21, 2020

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that the couple passed out school supplies to families and helped the children pick out and try on their new backpacks. The charity is close to Harry and Meghan's hearts as it was one of four organisations chosen by them for donations in lieu of gifts to celebrate the birth of their son Archie in May 2019.

"We are so grateful to be onsite during the most unique back to school week in history distributing school supplies, backpacks, hygiene, clothing and food directly to children and families who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and are struggling to afford the basic necessities they rely on school to provide," said Baby2Baby co-presidents Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof.

"We are committed to supporting the students from our partners at LAUSD and around the country throughout distance learning as well as when they are back in the classroom," they added.