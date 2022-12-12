Celine Dion, 54, posted a heartbreaking video last week, Thursday, December 8, sharing her struggles with Stiff-Person Syndrome to her 5.8 million followers. The Power of Love singer is postponing several of her European tour dates.

The international star, who has embarked on 15 concert tours throughout her career, regrettably had to cancel her tour around Europe starting in February. As she held back tears, Dion said she was not "ready" to perform due to the symptoms from the recent diagnosis.

Dion rescheduled her spring 2023 shows to 2024 and cancelled eight summer 2023 shows after revealing her diagnosis of the rare neurological disorder that only affects every one or two persons in a million.

After apologising to her fans for "taking so long" to reach out to them, the artist went on to say how she "can't wait" to be on stage talking to her fans in person again. Dion's fans and fellow artists alike raced to her support, whom she thanked, sending their love and emotional support to one of the greatest singers of our time.

"I have always been an open book," started Dion on her Instagram post. Dion mentioned the diagnosis brought to life the cause of the spasms she has been having. These spasms, unfortunately, affect every aspect of her daily life, preventing her from using her voice to sing to her maximum capacity. Furthermore, the Grammy Award winner stated the spasm she gets from the Stiff-Person Syndrome makes it difficult for her to walk.

What is Stiff-Person Syndrome? According to The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), "Stiff-Person Syndrome is a rare, progressive neurological disorder. Symptoms may include stiff muscles in the trunk (torso), arms, and legs; and greater sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms."

However, there is a faint light at the end of the tunnel. A study conducted by NINDS shows that "intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) treatment is effective in reducing stiffness, sensitivity to noise, touch, and stress and for improving gait and balance for people with SPS." The leading health further states that specific treatments "will improve the symptoms ... but will not cure the disorder."

Research by the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center shows that fewer than 5,000 people in the U.S. are believed to have Stiff-Person Syndrome.

On a more positive note, Dion has a great team of doctors working alongside her. The six-time American Music Awards winner is also working as hard as she can with her sport medicine therapist every day to help her build her strength and ability to perform again. Dion is focused on getting well as soon as possible, adding she has "hope that I'm on the road to recovery."