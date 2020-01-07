Earlier this week, rumours started to circulate that the PlayStation 5 might make its debut at Sony's CES 2020 press conference. The presentation was hosted by company president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida. However, when SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan took over the stage, gamers were anticipating a big reveal. Instead, he kept it vague and just reiterated what was already announced in 2019. In contrast, Microsoft appears to be a step ahead with the Xbox Series X. Images of the new console were used by AMD at the event but were reportedly inaccurate.

Last year, at The Game Award, the commercial version of the game system was shown to the public. All succeeding images available online afterwards only show the gaming machine from specific angles. There are shots of the top-mounted vent, the new controller, and the front section of the Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, the renders used by the chipmaker included a view of the ports situated on the back of the console.

AMD's CES 2020 keynote event confirmed what was already established before the Xbox Series X was unveiled last year. Nevertheless, sources spotted some interesting details when a short clip of a rotating render of the next-generation console was shown, says Polygon. Since all the official images of the upcoming platform show the controller leaning on the bottom right corner, it is the first instance wherein the available ports can be seen.

Rear shot of Xbox Series X shown during AMD CES presentation. Includes 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB-C ports, S/PDIF pic.twitter.com/8ZFb1xJjgi — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 6, 2020

Behind the controller is a USB Type-A port, while the rear is home to an ethernet port, two USB Type-C ports, an optical audio out, a power connector, and two HDMI-out ports. The latter appears to be intended for dual-display configurations. Data gathered from various sources suggest that 8K visuals will be available out-of-the-box.

Regrettably, AMD promptly contacted major publications to inform them of the oversight. "The Xbox Series X imagery used during the AMD CES press conference was not sourced from Microsoft and does not accurately represent the design or features of the upcoming console," explained the spokesperson.

Happy New Year. I hope 2019 was everything you hoped it would be (and more). Here's to an amazing 2020, it's going to be a special year. #PowerYourDreams January 1, 2020

In addition to the publicity, Xbox chief Phil Spencer recently updated his profile photo on Twitter. The image is believed to be of the next-generation console's processor, which bears the name Project Scarlett alongside markings of a QR code, an Xbox logo, and 8K. Microsoft has not revealed new information about the Xbox Series X, which is due to come out this holiday season.