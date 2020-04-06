Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J have called it quits for the second time after a brief reconciliation in January.

A source told E News that the split was a mutual decision and that the exes thought it was better for both of them. They reportedly tried to make it work the second time around, but "the same issues were still popping up." They "realised they were better off as friends." Another insider claimed that they "realised it was better to move on" and that although they still "love and care about each other," they were just not meant to be together again.

The 39-year-old "Magic Mike" actor and the 32-year-old British singer started dating in October 2018. They briefly split in December 2019 and reunited in January 2020. Tatum confirmed that they got back together through a selfie on Instagram. He shared a photo of them cuddling up together.

The "Price Tag" singer also shared a sweet clip of their PDA-filled night together and captioned it, "I love you so much baby @channingtatum. The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters."

They also spent Valentine's Day together where the singer had a cute moment with Everly, Tatum's 6-year-old daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. In March, Tatum shared a cryptic quote about relationships on his Instagram story which read, "Your relationship doesn't need to make sense to anyone, except you and your partner. It's a relationship. Not a community project." He then captioned it, "Facts."He also did not greet Jessie J on her 32nd birthday, which is said to hint at their split.

However, the exes still have pictures of each other on their respective Instagram pages. The "Dear John" star's last photo of the singer was from February, which shows her lounging in an RV wearing a faux fur gas station hat.

Likewise, Jessie J shared a short video in February that shows Tatum talking to someone. She captioned it "mine." Tatum and Jessie J have yet to respond to the breakup rumours.