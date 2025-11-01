The animated hit 'KPop Demon Hunters' has shattered Netflix records, claiming the title of the platform's biggest and most-watched movie of all time. With its explosive popularity and unexpected global success, fans are now buzzing with one question: Is a sequel on the horizon?

Back in August, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that 'KPop Demon Hunters 2' is happening. The publication said Sony and Netflix quickly entered into a meeting to discuss a follow-up after the first movie dominated the charts and racked up over 230 million views worldwide. However, no official announcement has been released by either company so far.

The Hit Movie That Ignited a Global Frenzy

'KPop Demon Hunters' is a joint production between Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation, released on June 20, 2025. The film was created by Maggie Kang, with Chris Appelhans serving as both co-writer and co-director.

The film centers on HUNTR/X, a fictional K-pop girl group whose glamorous careers double as the perfect cover for their real mission. Behind the bright lights and idol image, members Rumi, Mira, and Zoey battle demons to protect their fans.

Moreover, they may look like any other idol group, but their shows are far from ordinary. Using their music as a shield, the trio secretly fights off demons - even in the middle of the stage - keeping their unsuspecting fans and the world safe.

A Dual Breakout: The Film and Soundtrack Make History

The animated hit is still sitting comfortably at No. 1 on Netflix's all-time most-watched English-language films. It managed to dethrone Red Notice, a blockbuster led by Hollywood heavyweights Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot.

This is a significant accomplishment for 'KPop Demon Hunters,' given that it is an animated movie targeting a younger crowd - mainly those 25 years old and below. This level of success is truly extraordinary, making the film a rare breakout hit.

The soundtrack became a phenomenon of its own, making history as the first to score four simultaneous Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. The chart-topping music was led by HUNTR/X's standout single titled Golden.

Rei Ami's Tease Sparks Fresh Speculation About 'KPop Demon Hunters 2'

So, is a second installment truly in the works? Zoey's singing voice actor, Rei Ami, recently sparked excitement with an intriguing comment. While attending Heidi Klum's Halloween Party, she acknowledged the overwhelming demand for KPop Demon Hunters 2, thrilling fans who are hoping for a sequel.

When asked about a sequel, she admitted she's waiting for the producers to reach out. Rei Ami explained that she's just as curious as the fans about whether a second film is happening, adding that she'll only know for sure if she's invited back to sing as Zoey again.

'I'm waiting for the call, just like you! You're gonna find out when I do, so we'll chat then.' Rei Ami told E! News.