The mystery surrounding the death of Charlie Kirk continues to grip the public, particularly with the recent, headline-grabbing claims involving an 'infrared laser'. Has this long-standing murder case finally been resolved?

A significant collaboration has been made public in an X post, bringing together Steven Ben-Nun, a journalist and author focused on the Middle East Conflict, technology founder Tai Norman, and the media outlet Project Constitution.

These three now claim to possess clear proof that identifies where the infrared laser beam—recorded on Dr Frank Turek's mobile phone during the terrifying shooting incident involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University (UVU)—originated.

The group asserts that, by carefully linking several pieces of indirect evidence, they have accurately determined the precise location of the shooter. In a post shared on X, Project Constitution detailed the process they used to reach this conclusion.

Key Pieces of Evidence

1. The Projectile's Path

A solitary frame from the event video caught the bullet just moments before it struck its target, giving analysts an essential vector for determining its flight trajectory.

2. The Spent Ammunition

Found firmly stuck beneath the very top rim of the tent, the shell casing has been ejected through a small space where the rear vinyl section (featuring various logos) joins the main canopy.

3. The 'Heat' Signature

This crucial discovery—the evidence that potentially explains everything—was visible as a reflection on Frank Turek's mobile screen precisely as the firearm was discharged. 'Individually, these clues are intriguing but inconclusive. But unified? They form a clear pattern,' Project Constitution wrote.

The Smoking Gun: Tracing the Infrared Beam

They use physics as their supporting factor: infrared laser beams move in perfectly straight lines and don't curve. By working backwards from the beam's angle and checking it against known objects in other video recordings, the trio successfully pinpointed a single, definite direction.

🚨 BREAKING: CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SOLVED! Infrared Laser Traced to Shooter in Suspicious Grey Van—Suspect Identified😱

(SHORT VERSION)

In a breakthrough collaboration, @stevendenoon, @WeAreNotGTM, and myself have pieced together irrefutable evidence pinpointing the origin… https://t.co/WX5vRX4xSs pic.twitter.com/9cbtIP5WTq — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) October 25, 2025

After meticulously analysing hours of footage, dissecting it frame-by-frame from various videos—a task greatly aided by the superb 4K quality provided by Jason Goodman, Founder of Crowdsource the Truth, and Cub Keller, whom Project Constitution publicly acknowledged and suggested following on X—they were able to sharpen the image of the reflection on Dr Turek's phone.

A Clear Profile: The Man in the Grey Van

What they discovered was plain to see: the laser came from inside a suspicious grey van. This vehicle was positioned directly behind and slightly to the right of Charlie (from his viewpoint, looking towards the audience), concealed under the tunnel and largely hidden by the tent, Project Constitution disclosed.

By focusing even more closely, they could see the van's side bodywork and the windscreen edge where the beam was coming from. In the exact moment the laser disappeared—just milliseconds after its activation—a figure in the rear cargo area quickly appeared for a handful of frames: an individual wearing a light-coloured top, with distinctly noticeable ears and either a bald head or one closely shaved.

This isn't merely a guess; the timing fits the shooting perfectly. 'We can state with 100% certainty: The infrared laser—aimed directly at Charlie at the moment the bullet flew—emanated from that individual in the grey van,' the X posted added.

Project Constitution implores readers to consider this logical argument: 'What earthly reason would someone have for lasering Charlie Kirk at that exact second, if not to guide a firearm's aim? Could it be a pure coincidence?' The group acknowledges it's a theoretical possibility—yet the likelihood is so remote it's less probable than securing the main lottery prize in two consecutive draws.

EXPOSED: Infrared Laser on Frank Turek's Phone TRACKS Possible Assassin! https://t.co/3x5PWhRcaF — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) October 24, 2025

Adding to the suspicion, this van had already been observed behaving strangely in both eyewitness accounts and video footage. Its rear door pops open four seconds before the shot is fired, then slams shut right after the echo of the gunfire. That's certainly not typical behaviour.

The group specifically thanked the X user @HustleBitch_ for their superb analysis video, which lays out this entire sequence with remarkable detail—they suggest everyone views it. 'We've nailed the where, when, and how. The only piece left? Who,' the X post notes.

Based on the mobile phone reflection and the other supporting video clips, the description of our suspect is very clear: light-coloured shirt, bald or with very close-cropped hair, and noticeable ears.

By comparing this to other event footage, a match was found—a man seen hanging around suspiciously right next to that grey van, hidden in the tunnel's shadows behind the tent. Gloves on his hands? That's a significant detail to consider.

Not an Accusation: A Crucial Person of Interest

However, they added an Important disclaimer:

'This is not an accusation. We're not vigilantes—DO NOT contact, harass, or dox anyone featured in our videos or posts. This individual is simply a person of interest based on the evidence. He was in the epicenter at the critical time, and we need answers: Who is he, and what was he doing there?'

The group instructed readers that if they have any information about this man's identity, additional footage showing what he did that day, or any other related facts, they should direct message Project Constitution on X or email projectconstitutionvideos@gmail.com. 'Let's clear his name if he's innocent—or ensure justice if not,' the X post added.

The Urgent Demand: A Call to the FBI

The post concluded with an urgent call to action: Forward this to the FBI immediately. Tell them we've cracked the case, traced the shooter, and it's time to drop charges against Tyler Robinson. The real threat is exposed. The group specifically requested that readers tag Candace Owens in the comments to guarantee that she doesn't overlook their critical X post.