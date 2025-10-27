That familiar feeling of dread has returned for millions of people. You type a prompt into ChatGPT, and nothing happens. The screen freezes, the response is agonizingly slow, or you get a 'connection error.' If this is happening to you, you are not alone.

The question 'Is ChatGPT down?' is exploding across social media and office chat channels on Friday. It appears the crucial tool has gone offline, leaving users staring at a frozen screen during their workday.

The short answer, according to a flood of user reports, is a resounding 'yes.' This is not a minor glitch; it is a significant, widespread service disruption.

Downdetector Shows a Global Spike for ChatGPT

The evidence is clear on outage tracker Downdetector. The charts for the past 24 hours show a massive, vertical spike in outage reports, peaking on October 24, 2025. This is not isolated to one region.

Downdetector's global outage map is lighting up with problem reports across the United States, the UK, and throughout Europe. Live comments paint a vivid picture of a shared headache. Users from Massachusetts to Eastern Europe are reporting the same frustrating experience.

The complaints are not just that the service is completely offline. Many are pointing to extremely slow response times that make the AI tool practically unusable.

Why OpenAI Says ChatGPT Is Working

Here is where the story gets confusing and frustrating for users. Despite the thousands of complaints on Downdetector, OpenAI's own official status page tells a very different story. The page currently reads 'All Systems Operational.'

This discrepancy is causing anger, with users asking why the company is not acknowledging the problem. This kind of delay is not unusual. Official status pages often take time to reflect widespread, user-reported issues. This is especially true if the issue is degraded performance rather than a complete system failure.

For anyone wondering if the problem is their own internet, the data confirms it is not. The best way to check the live status is to use a real-time source like Downdetector. It aggregates reports directly from users, offering a true picture of the situation.

You can check the live 'problem map' and scroll through the most recent comments. This will confirm if others in your area are having the same issue.

In short, there is a major problem with ChatGPT, and it is global. For the millions of people who rely on the AI, the only option right now is to wait it out. As the user reports continue to pile up against OpenAI's official silence, the real question is what is causing this widespread failure.