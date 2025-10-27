A shocking claim from Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir has gone viral after she wrote that convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell once bragged about performing a sex act on George Clooney during a party.

In Nobody's Girl, released last week, Giuffre's claim has fueled intense online speculation. But the memoir shows that she herself questioned whether the story was true.

Maxwell's 'Bathroom Encounter' with Clooney: Real or Hoax?

Giuffre, who took her own life earlier this year, recounted that Maxwell once told her about a supposed encounter with the Hollywood star.

NY Post shared that according to Giuffre, the disgraced British socialite came home 'giddy as a schoolgirl' and claimed she had given George Clooney 'a blow job in the bathroom at some random event'.

Giuffre quickly added, however, 'Whether that was true or not, we'll never know'. The passage appears less as an accusation and more as an example of Maxwell's alleged tendency to exaggerate her social exploits.

The account first appeared in Giuffre's unpublished 2011 manuscript, The Billionaire's Playboy Club, parts of which were made public in 2020 after court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's case were unsealed.

Despite Maxwell's story, there is no evidence that Clooney was ever associated with Epstein and his associate. He has not been named in court filings, mentioned in flight logs, or photographed with either of them.

Representatives for Clooney have yet to issue a response to the claim.

Ghislane Maxwell's 'Boasting' Habit of Power and Status

For Giuffre, Maxwell's story is yet another one of her stories that shows her obsession with proximity to fame and influence. 'She loved to drop names', she wrote, highlighting that mentioning every celebrity or royal she meets makes her feel 'untouchable'.

In both memoirs of Giuffre, Maxwell is portrayed as someone who used her charm, wealth, and social connections to manipulate others, all while seeking validation through her links to powerful figures. A ghostwriter who worked with Giuffre on the book also told The Post that the goal was not to sensationalise, but to 'show how manipulation and celebrity culture' often blur the lines around abuse.

Beyond viral headlines on her memoir, Nobody's Girl paints a deeper picture of how Giuffre viewed Maxwell not just as Epstein's accomplice, but as a symbol of how privilege and power protected predators for years.

Giuffre wrote that Maxwell had her ways of making 'you believe she was royalty herself, but underneath the charm was something dangerous — a hunger for status that never ended'.

The alleged encounter with Clooney remains unverified, but it confirms the performative glamour Maxwell projected to mask her role in a far darker world. Many readers online are urging others to read the memoir in full to see how 'Ghislaine used stories like that to manipulate people and stay in control'.

Currently, Maxwell remains incarcerated at FCI Tallahassee in Florida, serving her 20-year sentence after the US Supreme Court denied her final appeal earlier this month. With all legal avenues exhausted, her defense team is reportedly exploring the possibility of a presidential pardon, which is an option Trump himself is considering.