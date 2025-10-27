Jennifer Lopez insists she's 'actually good' without Ben Affleck, yet new reports suggest their children haven't given up on Bennifer.

Nearly a year after their 2024 split, insiders say the two families remain unusually close, so close that Affleck's kids are still quietly rooting for their parents to fall back in love.

While Lopez seems content embracing independence, those around the pair hint that the emotional connection never truly ended.

Kids Keep Hoping for 'Bennifer 3.0'

According to Radar Online, both families have stayed intertwined despite the breakup. Lopez often checks on Affleck's children — Violet, Fin, and Samuel — while he maintains a warm relationship with her twins, Max and Emme.

'They're the biggest believers in Bennifer 3.0,' one insider said.

The children's bond has reportedly helped preserve their parents' friendship. Sources claim the younger ones talk openly about wanting Lopez and Affleck to get back together.

The kids' loyalty may be the secret thread keeping Bennifer's story alive.

According to reports, the children's friendship has 'gone a long way' towards keeping the two families together. And what do they want more than anything? Seeing J.Lo and Affleck give romance another shot.

'They're the biggest believers in Bennifer 3.0,' the source says, adding that the group has been discreetly rooting for reconciliation since the split.

Lopez Thrives Without Romance

Lopez, however, has made it clear she's not depending on anyone for happiness. She's spent the past few months focusing on family, fitness, and new creative projects.

'I'm no longer looking for happiness in other people,' she told friends, according to PEOPLE.

Her message of self-reliance has resonated with fans, many of whom call her outlook 'powerful' and 'refreshingly honest.'

'Being single is actually good,' Lopez said, a sentiment that signals her strongest independence yet.

A Red-Carpet Spark Rekindles Talk

Despite Lopez's firm standing, Affleck appears to be the one person she can't seem to let go of fully.

When Lopez and Affleck attended the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere on October 6, cameras caught scenes that felt all too familiar: whispering, soft laughs, and the covert way they put their arms around one another.

It was enough to drive supporters into a frenzy – could the spark really be alive?

One onlooker described the chemistry that night as 'exactly what we saw before they got back together the last time,' sparking concern that history would repeat itself.

Social media lit up within hours, with hashtags #Bennifer and #JLoBackAgain trending worldwide.

The Fairytale That Refuses to End

For many, Bennifer's story is more than just celebrity gossip; it's a modern-day fairytale packed with heartbreak, redemption, and the persistent flashbulbs of paparazzi.

Their relationship lasted decades, beginning with their first engagement in 2002, followed by a breakup the following year, and an unexpected reconciliation in 2021 that led to marriage.

In 2024, the pair announced their split, leaving fans and children devastated.

'These families became one in so many ways,' the source explains. 'Letting go completely isn't easy for anyone, especially the youngest ones.'

A Hollywood Ending Still Possible?

While Lopez and Affleck maintain they are merely co-parents and longtime friends, people closest to them aren't convinced the flame has gone out.

Rumours of love déjà vu are spreading faster than ever, and Hollywood understands one thing better than anyone: certain stories refuse to end.

The question isn't whether their chemistry still exists. The question is whether Lopez and Affleck are willing to risk their hearts once more.

The Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck reunion may not be official, but hope lingers — especially among the children who saw the two at their happiest. Lopez says she's flourishing solo, yet affection still flickers between them.