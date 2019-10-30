Chelsea Clinton is one of the many people disappointed with Jay-Z's infamous reaction to Beyoncé's post-baby weight loss in the singer's Netflix documentary "Homecoming.

In the documentary, an excited Beyonce is seen FaceTiming her rapper husband to tell him she was able to get back into a particular costume after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir. She was then disappointed from Jay's underwhelming reaction.

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former US president Bill Clinton and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, was pregnant with her third child when she watched the documentary with husband Marc Mezvinsky. Recalling the incident in a recent interview with The Cut, Clinton said she told her husband to be more enthusiastic if she ever was in Beyonce's place.

"I said, 'Marc, if that's ever me, you better have more enthusiasm,'" the 39-year-old said.

The former first daughter adds about Jay Z's reaction: "It wasn't the 'I'm so proud of you. That's amazing' that I arguably think any woman deserves, particularly someone who has clearly worked herself body, mind, heart, soul, and spirit to get to that place."

Clinton recalls that her husband "duly noted" her concern while she continued that every woman watching this would agree with her that Beyoncé deserves "more enthusiasm".

"Marc just wanted to get back to watching Bey do her thing. Marc was like, 'I got it. Can we go back to watching it, please? We've talked about it three times in the last 90 seconds,'" Clinton said. Clinton and Mezvinsky are parents to daughter Charlotte, 5, and sons Aidan, 3, and Jasper, 3 months.

"Homecoming" is a Netflix concert documentary about the "Irreplaceable" singer and her performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. For her Coachella performance, the 38-year-old singer restricted herself to a reduced diet to get back in shape following the birth of her twins.

In the said scene in the documentary, Beyoncé FaceTimes husband Jay Z to share her weight loss news, twirls happily, and exclaims "I'm back in my costume, it zipped." However, the 49-year-old simply smiles and says all right".

Beyoncé also appeared disappointed with the rapper's reaction as she replies "All right, just had to share." After the call ends, the former "Destiny's Child" member is seen shaking her head when her assistant asks why men don't get "excited".

Beyoncé and Jay-Z share seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 2-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.