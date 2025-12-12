Cher, the iconic singer, has dismissed the rumours numerous times that she is planning to marry her partner, Alexander Edwards, or AE.

The star representatives have been on record dismissing rumours of an engagement in connection with the singer's 80th birthday, stating that there are 'absolutely no plans' for a wedding.

Value For Friendship

Cher has, in interviews, positioned the relationship as one of fun and support, of another person rather than as an impetus to get married.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, she claimed that she and Edwards have a blast together and made it clear that their personal relationship is not as clear to the outside world as it appears.

The singer's friends talk about Edwards, a music executive and dad, whom she enjoys spending time with, referring to him as a companion who adds a freshness to her life.

It is reported that Cher and Edwards are frequently seen together at fashion events and socialising, giving the impression of a relaxed, friendly relationship rather than the narrative of an engagement they claim to have.

The Way Engagement Discussion Started

Rumours about marriage have re-emerged now and then since Cher and Edwards were first seen together at Paris Fashion Week.

Entertainment magazines and celebrity gossip columns have reported numerous occasions and times for a possible wedding, but statements by Cher's camp have consistently denied the speculation. The mainstream media that received first-hand quotes of representatives clarified that no official interaction had occurred.

Meanwhile, news about the relationship has kept spreading in the entertainment press, including a report that Cher had responded to the marriage rumours.

The Age-Gap Talk

Cher has openly talked about the age difference between her and Edwards. He is approximately 40 years younger than her and has long maintained that the emotional bond between the two, as well as the mutual happiness, is what counts, not the number.

In interviews, she has presented different versions of the theme that you grow old, but your heart stays young, saying that it is not the time to prescribe how she should live her personal life.

Fans are divided. Some are proud of Cher and her independence and seeming happiness, and others are obsessed with the age gap or with conjecture about PR tactics. However, in her own words and comments, Cher focuses on being real: she does not want to conform to expectations about marriage.

Family Life And Appearance In Society

In addition to the romantic relationship between the couple, Cher has been reported to participate actively and show affection toward Edwards's family, including spending time with his son.

Even red-carpet appearances and public outings confirm the impression of a genuine domestic relationship, which in turn helps strengthen the image of the relationship as companionate.

With that said, unremitting media attention, both legitimate and more speculative, means that the story will keep on re- emerging as Cher reaches her 80th year. Cher or her official team would be the best source of definitive news concerning marriage.

Living Life To The Full

As of today, all the things that Cher says and all the things that her representatives say at least allude to a partnership that is characterised by companionship as well as current pleasure and enjoyment, as opposed to the impending matrimony.

Although articles published by certain websites have included statements hinting that Cher reacted to rumours about the marriage, the best news coverage is the team's official denials of marriage intentions and direct interviews with Cher stating that she and Edwards are happy with the status quo.