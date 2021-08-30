Cheryl may or may not have gotten wind of news that her brother, Andrew Tweedy, is living on the streets. If she did, then she made sure not to show it when she stepped out after rehearsals in London.

The former Girls Aloud singer was all smiles when she left a studio after a nine-hour dance rehearsal. Photos from The Sun showed her looking happy and relaxed. It is said that she was at the studio with six dancers practicing her number one hit "Fight For This Love" ahead of her performance at the Mighty Hoopla festival on Saturday.

The 38-year old is living the good life but her brother apparently is not. He recently revealed that he has been living in a tent for months and begging for handouts on the streets. He has reportedly not spoken to his sister for years after she gave him £20,000 for drug rehab. Now he takes super-strong beer even as early as 7:00 a.m. He was photographed surrounded by empty beer cans.

"This is what I'm f***ing living like. I've been begging here for more than three months and it's something that has really broken my heart," Andrew told the publication.

"I've got so much f***ing pride. With the family I've got, I shouldn't be here. It's horrible," he added as he revealed that he has not heard from any of his family. He also believes that his famous sister does not know he is living on the streets.

"None of them have contacted me. Even though Cheryl's not helping me, she's still my family. She probably won't even know I'm on the streets. I don't blame her at all. This is the lowest I've ever been," the 41-year old shared.

Andrew revealed that he was forced to the streets and begging for money after he split from his girlfriend earlier this year. He said he "was grafting in work for two years, scaffolding and merchandising" but "things fell through with the partner" he was living with. He said he is now waiting for temporary council accommodation, a far cry from Cheryl, who is living in a £5million pad in Herts.