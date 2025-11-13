Cheryl Hines says she once ended up with her face so swollen she 'looked like a casualty from Botched' after shaking hands with US President Donald Trump at a public event, according to a story shared in her new memoir.

The actress writes that the allergic reaction hit several hours after their brief encounter and left her cancelling plans and wondering what on earth had just happened.

The anecdote has resurfaced this week as readers highlight some of the most surprising and chaotic moments she describes from her career.

The Handshake That Led To A Sudden Allergic Reaction

Hines, best known for her long-running role as Cheryl David on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, recalls being introduced to Trump years before his presidency at a Hollywood event. She writes that the meeting itself was entirely ordinary. But later that afternoon, her skin began to flare up, her face puffed dramatically, and she quickly realised she could not continue with her evening.

In the memoir, Hines jokes that the swelling made her resemble 'a casualty from Botched', the reality series about extreme cosmetic procedures. She stresses that she never assumed Trump caused the reaction, acknowledging it could have been triggered by anything else, still, because she had never experienced anything similar before or since, the moment lodged itself firmly in her memory.

Inside Hines's Memoir

The unexpected allergic reaction is one of several stories mentioned in Hines's memoir, which explores her experiences in the entertainment industry, motherhood, and life under increased public scrutiny. While the actress tends to keep her personal life private, she has occasionally addressed the challenges of working in the spotlight.

Hines, who has appeared in films such as Waitress, RV and the series The Flight Attendant, also writes about the unpredictable nature of celebrity encounters. She joked that while actors can rehearse scripts and prepare for roles, 'you can't prepare for breaking out in hives after a handshake.'

The memoir also acknowledges the attention that comes with her marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has remained a prominent political figure. Hines notes that being married to someone in the public eye has added another layer of scrutiny to her own career. However, she remains careful to separate her professional work from political commentary.

Social Media Reacts With Humour And Curiosity

The story quickly gained traction online, inspiring a mix of curiosity and humour from social media users. One X (formerly Twitter) user joked that the incident 'sounds like a metaphor,' while others praised Hines for her willingness to share an awkward and unexpected moment.

Cheryl Hines Says She Broke Out in Hives After Meeting Donald Trumphttps://t.co/jeqRfKMRun — MSN (@MSN) November 12, 2025

Neither Hines nor Trump has publicly commented further on the anecdote since the excerpt was released. However, the attention has helped draw renewed interest in Hines's memoir, which blends personal stories with the comedic sensibility for which she has become known.

As Hines writes, life in Hollywood often brings surprises, some glamorous, some unpredictable, and some that leave you reaching for antihistamines.