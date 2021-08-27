Cheryl is said to be done waiting for the possibility that she and Liam Payne could get back together now that he has rekindled his romance with ex-fiancée Maya Henry.

The former Girls Aloud singer is ready to move on and entertain suitors. She reportedly came to this realisation when she saw her 27-year-old ex back with the 21-year-old Henry. It is said to be a massive wake-up call for her to find herself a new man.

Sources claimed that Cheryl has told friends that she is entering "a new phase in her life" after years of not dating anyone new since her split from Payne in 2018. She has also been focusing on motherhood, her career, and on others.

It is said that she is done supporting her ex through his love drama and putting her love life on hold. Now she is ready to share it with someone special.

"Seeing Liam and Maya get back together has made her realise she's got to start putting herself first again. She was there for Liam as he coped with his split from Maya and they really bonded as a family with Bear," a source close to Cheryl told Heatworld.

Cheryl and the former One Direction singer sparked rumours that they were dating again after they were spotted attending his niece's birthday together. They have reportedly also been spending more time together at her home taking care of their four-year-old son Bear since his split from Henry.

The source claimed that they got on so well that "it made her forget about all the problems they used to have." But she realised now that "she got carried away" and that "it's time for her to find love again."

Now, Cheryl has reportedly asked her "friends to set her up as she hardly goes out, so she can't meet anyone that way, and she doesn't want to do online dating." The source claimed that "this is the longest she's ever been single" since her split from Payne. It will take her some time to get used to dating again, but "she feels ready for something serious."