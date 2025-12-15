For weeks, their dispute has played out loudly online. Now, Candace Owens and Erika Kirk are stepping away from livestreams, tweets, and public sparring for a private, in person meeting that many see as long overdue. Scheduled for Monday, 15 December, the sit down is being framed as an attempt to calm tensions that have spiralled since the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the bitter fallout that followed.

Turning Point and Charlie Kirk

The relationship between Candace Owens and Erika Kirk was not always defined by conflict. Owens was once a prominent employee of Turning Point USA, the conservative nonprofit founded by Charlie Kirk and now run by his widow, Erika. Owens has previously described her bond with Charlie as close and familial, even comparing it to that of a brother and sister.

In the immediate aftermath of Charlie Kirk's assassination, Owens posted a lengthy and emotional video urging the public to remember him for his career, his ideas, and his influence within conservative politics. At the time, there was little sign of the rift that would later erupt.

However, in the months that followed, Owens began amplifying conspiracy theories surrounding his death and making allegations about the finances of Turning Point USA. These claims, which Erika Kirk has repeatedly denied, marked a sharp turning point in their relationship and placed the two women on opposing sides of a deeply personal and public dispute.

Conspiracy Claims and Official Pushback

Owens' online commentary has drawn intense scrutiny, particularly as it shifted from questions to outright accusations. Erika Kirk, now leading Turning Point USA, has said the claims crossed a line from speculation into harm.

The Treasury Department has since confirmed that none of the tax related accusations circulating online were supported by evidence, undercutting some of the most serious allegations made against the organisation.

Despite this, the theories continued to gain traction online, fuelling harassment and speculation aimed not only at the group but also at Erika Kirk and her family. Supporters of both women have traded accusations, turning the dispute into a highly visible and emotionally charged spectacle.

Candace Owens and I are meeting for a private, in-person discussion on Monday, December 15. @RealCandaceO and I have agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting. I look forward to a productive conversation. Thank you. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) December 15, 2025

I am very much looking forward to this discussion. 🙌 https://t.co/SPORzksLAW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 15, 2025

Erika Kirk's Public Plea to Stop

The emotional toll of the controversy became unmistakable during a recent CBS town hall, where Erika Kirk spoke candidly about the impact of the online attacks. When asked what she would say to Owens and others spreading unfounded claims, her answer was blunt.

'Stop. That's it. That's all I have to say. Stop.'

In a separate appearance on 'Outnumbered' on 10 December, Erika expanded on her frustration, describing how painful it had been to see people she loved accused of being complicit in her husband's death.

'When you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family, when you go after the people that I love, and you're making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love because somehow they're in on this, no,' she said.

Her comments struck a chord with many viewers, framing the issue not as a political disagreement but as a matter of grief, boundaries, and personal loss.

If yall are meeting in private, why did yall made it public information? pic.twitter.com/kPpZ6ztMW0 — Guccione (@guccione_ape) December 15, 2025

Make sure you record your conversation. I wouldn’t trust her as far as I could throw her. She’s infamous for twisting words and manipulating conversations.

May God protect you, Erika! 🙏🙏🙏 — MeanGirlChar (@Mean_Girl_Char) December 15, 2025

@RealCandaceO DO NOT PUT ANY LAVA MICS ON YOUR CLOTHES. STAY SAFE SIS — Blake (@BlakeBednarz) December 15, 2025

The Closed Door Meeting

Against this backdrop, Erika Kirk announced on X that she and Owens would meet privately on Monday. 'Candace Owens and I are meeting for a private, in person discussion on Monday, December 15,' she wrote. She added that both women had agreed to pause public discussions, livestreams, and tweets until after the meeting, signalling a rare ceasefire.

Owens responded by saying she was 'very much looking forward to this discussion,' suggesting at least a willingness to engage directly rather than through an audience of millions.

The decision to meet privately reflects an effort to de-escalate a situation that has become increasingly volatile. While sceptics online question whether the meeting will lead to reconciliation or simply deepen divisions, the move itself suggests a mutual recognition that the conflict has gone too far to be managed through posts and videos alone.