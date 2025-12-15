Bondi Beach, renowned as the vibrant heart of Sydney's cultural scene, is a magnet for visitors from across Australia, particularly during the summer months in December. However, the area was marred by a terrifying incident when a father and son unleashed violence on members of Sydney's Jewish community gathered in a small park near the beach to celebrate Hanukkah in the early afternoon, around 2:47 p.m. local time on Sunday, December 14. This is not the first time Bondi's tranquillity has been disrupted; last year, the beach was the scene of a mass stabbing.

The suspects involved have been identified as 50-year-old Sajid Akram, who was subdued at the scene by police, and his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, who was hospitalised and is expected to face charges. Sajid arrived in Australia in 1998 on a student visa, while Naveed, an Australian-born citizen, holds citizenship.

According to Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, Sajid changed his visa status to a 'partner visa' in 2001 and had made multiple visits to Australia using 'resident return visas'. The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) investigated Naveed in 2019, examining whether he posed a threat. 'He was examined on the basis of being associated with others, and the assessment was made that there was no indication of any ongoing threat or threat of him engaging in violence,' Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated.

Police conducted raids at a property in Campsie, believed to be a rental where the suspects had been staying. Their home in Bonnyrigg was also searched, resulting in two arrests and the seizure of six firearms. The attack has been classified as a terrorist incident, with Albanese vowing to combat antisemitism and announcing that the National Cabinet would discuss 'tougher gun laws' later today.

Investigators recovered two improvised explosive devices from the scene of Sunday's attack, which were safely diffused by rescue and bomb disposal units.

Albanese Praises Civilian for Saving Lives

During a press conference, Albanese commended a civilian named Ahmed al-Ahmed for his bravery in disarming one of the gunmen at Bondi Beach. Al-Ahmed is currently undergoing surgery after sustaining injuries during the struggle. Albanese described the incident, saying the civilian 'took the gun off that perpetrator at great risk to himself and suffered serious injury as a result of that,' adding that his bravery contrasts with the 'horrific act' of the two gunmen.

A video verified by The Washington Post shows al-Ahmed disarming a gunman, with media reports identifying him as a 43-year-old shop owner. The incident has prompted a heightened police presence in Bondi to reassure the Jewish community and ensure their safety.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon stated, 'The type of atrocities we saw yesterday cannot be tolerated, and it's unfair that any part of our community cannot go about their daily lives.' He added that authorities have launched 'Operation Shelter', a programme aimed at supporting Jewish communities across the region. 'Operation Shelter is designed to provide comfort to the Jewish community. We will make sure that we are highly visible at places of worship, places that are known to be frequented by the Jewish community,' Lanyon explained.

In a statement of solidarity, Hazrat Mirza, the World Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, condemned the attack. 'On behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community worldwide, I condemn in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack targeting innocent members of the Jewish community in Australia. Nothing can ever justify such acts of violence. Islam upholds the absolute sanctity of human life, and declares that the killing of one innocent person is tantamount to killing all of humanity,' he said.