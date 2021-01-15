Chris Evans is apparently not privy to details about his reported return as Captain America to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) if his recent social media post is anything to go by.

Deadline reported on Thursday that the actor is set to reprise Captain Steve Rogers in "at least one Marvel property with a door open for a second film." Sources for the publication claimed that it is unlikely another "Captain America" installment, but that he will likely suit up again as the super soldier in other movies in the MCU.

Insiders claimed he could return in the same capacity as Robert Downey Jr., who reprised Tony Stark in "Captain America: Civil War" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" after "Iron Man 3."

Details as to how Evans will return "is still unclear and is being worked out but "the options are unlimited." There is said to be the possibility that he could reprise Captain America in a Disney Plus limited series.

"Over the years, even after a character's film franchises have come to an end, Marvel has found ways to insert them into the MCU in other properties, and the addition of new Disney+ limited series adds even more properties in which he could make his return if it's not his own film," the publication noted.

Evans has long since been vocal about not wanting to return to the Marvel franchise in past interviews. He made his exit in "Avengers: Endgame" when Captain America handed Falcon (Anthony Mackie) his shield. Viewers also saw an old and gray Steve Rogers at the end of the film, which hinted that the captain is bound to die at some point in the future. It was a fitting end for the character in the MCU as the actor once pointed out.

However, it said that the actor only recently agreed to reprise the character. Although, Evans seemed surprised when he reacted to this announcement in a tweet as he wrote, "News to me."

Can I play your mother? In every film you do? — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 15, 2021

Fans would love to see Evans back as Captain America in the MCU though. Even actress Jamie Lee Curtis offered to portray his mother. Then again, Marvel has yet to confirm if he is indeed returning as Captain America. Evans may be playing coy, but at the same time, the reports may have no basis at all even though there is no denying that the possibilities are there.