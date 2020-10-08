Chris Evans braved the freezing water in a social media video he shared on Tuesday, that showed him shirtless with his tattoos on display.

The "Captain America" star shared a video on Instagram Stories that showed him doing a backflip going into a pool. He added the caption, "Last swim before the pool hibernates... (it was freezing!)" and jokingly wrote, "I wonder what it's like to be tan."

However, it was not the stunt that surprised fans but the sight of all the tattoos on his naked chest. They wondered when he got all of them with one fan commenting, "Okay but I didn't know Chris Evans had so many tattoos?"

Okay but I didnâ€™t know Chris Evans had so many tattoos? ðŸ‘ðŸ‘„ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/lgYMZA0WYj — ð“ªð“ð’¾ð’¶ð“ˆ (@itsjustanx) October 6, 2020

"Am I the only who had no idea that #ChrisEvans has tattoos???" another chimed in.

One fan captured an image of the actor's tattoos from the video and asked, "Where and when did Chris Evans get all those tattoos?"

Meanwhile, one fan pointed out the star tattoo on his hip which could represent his Marvel character, Steve Rogers aka Captain America.

The 39-year old actor does not really show all of his tattoos in his movies. A few appeared in his 2011 movie "Puncture." The skull ink on his arm is a tribute to his deceased friend Matt Bardsley. He sported no ink on his chest though, when he appeared shirtless in "Captain America: The First Avenger." They may have been covered everything with makeup or removed them with post-production edits.

Evans shares the same "Avengers" tattoo with his fellow Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson. They confirmed in previous interviews that they all got inked 2018 following the release of "Avengers: Infinity War." It was Johansson's idea and she and Evans got theirs in New York. The ink can be found on the right side of Evans' torso, just above his ribs.

Five of the six original AVENGERS actors (@RobertDowneyJr, @ChrisEvans, @chrishemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and @Renner4Real) have all received this matching tattoo to commemorate their MCU journey... pic.twitter.com/J3xCwOpcm8 — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) May 8, 2018

As for the other designs, the eagle is new according to Page Six. The actor gave fans a peek in an Instagram post in September 2020 which showed him cuddling in bed with his dog Dodger.

Evans also has the Taurus zodiac symbol inked on his arm in honour of his mother and an Eckhart Tolle spiritual quote on his chest. He has several old tattoos but fans are now reacting in surprise.