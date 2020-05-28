Chrissy Teigen educated online trolls on where they can get free testing for COVID-19 after they assumed she had hers because she is rich.

The model took to Twitter recently to share a video of herself getting tested for COVID-19. The clip shows her looking casual while dressed in a robe and with her hair tied up in a bun. Obviously, she had the testing done at her home in California.

The video shows Teigen having fun and giggling while having the cotton swab inserted into her nostrils. She noted that it tickles and says "not bad at all" after the first insertion and kept giggling during the second.

"I honestly loved it," Teigen captioned the tweet.

The mother-of-two may have shared her video to show the lighter/funny side of the testing to her followers, especially those who are scared to have it. However, online trolls criticised her and assumed she had the test done at the comfort of her home because she is privileged.

"Man, I wish I had the privilege of being tested," one user commented and another assumed she had the test and shared the video "for s**ts and giggles."

Teigen has since responded to the tweets and told everyone that testing is free for residents of Los Angeles, California.

"Everyone in LA can get tested for free. I'm having surgery and had to. I'm sorry if this offends you," she replied to a since-deleted tweet.

"It's not privileged. You have the access to the same website. http://Directcare.us. Have them come over! Anything else?" she responded to another.

Despite the criticisms, there were also those who thanked Teigen for sharing the video since it serves as a PSA for COVID-19 testing.

"What are you sorry for? You graciously donated your time to do a public service announcement encouraging people that are afraid to get tested, get tested. Brava!" one fan praised and wrote," Thanks for posting. I'm having surgery in July and getting the test is making me almost as nervous as the surgery!"

Teigen later addressed fans' curiosity about why she had herself tested for COVID-19. She said the test was a safety measure since she will have surgery soon to have her breast implants removed.