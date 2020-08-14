Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are growing their family of four if their recent teases are any indication that Teigen is pregnant with their third child.

The couple hinted at their third baby in the newly-released music video for Legend's new track "Wild." The clip, directed by Nabil Elderkin, showed intimate scenes of the couple while at a tropical paradise. It also featured their two kids, four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles at the end.

Nearing the end of the clip, the singer places his hand on his wife's stomach, which showed what looked like a little baby bump. In the video, Teigen also had on a loose-fitting white dress and she strategically placed her hand on the bump too. The press release for the music video for "Wild" further hinted at Teigen's third pregnancy.

"Beautifully shot in Mexico, the video is visually enraptured by the powerful and soulful voice and music of Legend, while sharing the modern-day love story of Legend and Teigen and their beautiful growing family," reads the press statement published by ET.

we are live on youtube! https://t.co/2ohWLQtb9w — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 13, 2020

The video is memorable for Legend and Teigen not only because it teases at their third child, but because Nabil Elderkin directed the music video. He was responsible for introducing the couple when Teigen appeared in the singer's music video for "Stereo." He also directed Legend's "All of Me" video which again featured the model. Suffice to say that Elderkin has somehow become a fixture in the couple's relationship.

Teigen and Legend have yet to officially confirm that they are expecting their third child. But if the "Cravings" author's recent tweet is any indication, then fans may as well believe that she is indeed pregnant.

The 34-year old shared a selfie of herself facing a full-length mirror. Teigen has on what looks like black tights that accentuated her belly bump. She can be heard in the clip saying, "Look at this third baby s**t. Oh my god."

Just moments before the release of "Wild," Legend admitted that he and Teigen "don't plan these things" when asked about expanding their family. He acted coy about his wife being pregnant and said that they "haven't' planned them right now" but that they would like to see what happens.